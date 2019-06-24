Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Pooja Sharma welcomes second daughter, shares pictures of her newborn. See them here

Television actor Pooja Sharma welcomed her second child with husband Pushkar Pandit recently. The actor, who was last seen in TV show Diya Aur Baati Hum , gave birth to a baby girl. They also have a two year old elder daughter Viyana.

Pushkar introduced the little one on Instagram by sharing pictures of Viyana holding her in her arms. He captioned the adorable pics, “My two little angels..Could not have asked for anything more... viiyana giving a warm welcome to her little sister.. #completefamily #proudfatheroftwo #littleangels Thnk you GOD thnk you @realpooja.” Viiyana can be seen kissing the newborn on her forehead in one of the pics.

On International Yoga Day, Pooja had shared a few pictures and videos of her elder daughter performing yoga. She wrote, “My cute lil yogini As they say, Teach them young :) #happyinternationalyogaday #22monthsold #mylilgirl.”

About a month ago, Pooja had shared a picture with her baby bump and captioned it, “Cheeks getting chubbier Eyes getting smaller #pregnancychronicles.”

Pushkar had earlier broken the news of Pooja’s pregnancy in an adorable post. He wrote, “Viyana has some big announcement to make #babyonboard #onemoretoadore #blessedlife.” Viyana was seen standing beside a toy blackboard with the news written on it. He also shared lovely pics of Pooja and their daughter.

Pooja had earlier starred in TV show Tu Mera Hero in which she played the role of Vaishali Agarwal. She was also seen in Diya Aur Baati Hum in the role of Poorvi Om Rathi. She wasn’t much active in acting post marriage.

