Emilia Clarke shows her hurting feet, scary heels after Emmys night; Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s post-party pic goes viral

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 12:57 IST

Emilia Clarke, who reunited with the entire cast of Game of Thrones at Emmy Awards on Sunday night, tore up the dance floor at the after-party and now her feet are hurting.

The actor while explaining her excruciating pain shared her picture on Instagram in which she can be seen lying on a chair, tired and stretching her legs so that she can walk again. “DAMN did that dance floor take a beating. IN LITERAL STILTS NO LESS,” the actor joked. “I cannot believe I still have feet.”

For the 2019 Emmys, Emilia Clarke grabbed eye-balls with her navy blue carpet look. She donned stunning gown from Valentino, accessorising it with whimsical earrings from David Webb, and opted to ditch the necklace in order to give the plunging neckline the optimal effect.

As for hair and makeup, the Game of Thrones star had her hair styled slick and straight and wore natural makeup. Emilia revealed on Instagram that Jennifer Lopez inspired “this year’s lewk.”

An eyewitness at Netflix’s party inside Milk Studios spotted Emilia and Kit Harington dancing and grooving to Salt-N-Pepa’s Push It song. A source described, “He placed his hands on her shoulders and they shared a cute moment together.”

Another star who celebrated her incredibly night with a more peaceful moment at the end was Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Phoebe won Best Actress (Comedy), Best Writing in a Series (Comedy) and her show Fleabag won Best Series (Comedy).

Queen of the #Emmys2019 yesterday at Chateau Marmont 🍸 pic.twitter.com/C3K1c0joYE — Phoebe Waller-Bridge Source (@phoebewallerbr1) September 23, 2019

After an entire night of walking around with three large trophies in her hands, Phoebe decided to take time out with a smoke and some drinks. A picture showing her relaxing on a chair, still in her blush pink dress with a cigarette in one hand and a drink in another, has gone viral.

“Here’s hoping you move forward this week with the same energy that Phoebe Waller Bridge exudes in this picture,” wrote one Twitter user. “It’s phoebe waller-bridge’s world, we’re just living in it,” wrote another.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 12:52 IST