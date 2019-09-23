Emmys 2019: From Sophie Turner-Kit Harington’s tight hug to audience laughing at Kim K, check out 7 best moments

tv

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards were a big hit when it came to memorable moments. The cast of Game of Thrones represented their show one last time at the Emmys and cheered hard when it won the Best Series Drama awards. Fleabag star Phoebe Waller Bridge gave a hilarious speech and actors Billy Porter made history.

Check out the seven most memorable moments from the night:

Kit and Sophie’s adorable hug

KIT AND SOPHIE REUNITED THEY LOOK SO HAPPY PLEASEE THE WAY THEY JUST HOLD EACH OTHER 🥺🥺🥺🥺 IM CRYING pic.twitter.com/U3W3BrAYie — mari (@nomadthor) September 23, 2019

Kit Harington and Sophie Turner exchanged the loveliest hug right before the ceremony. The two were caught on camera as Sophie enveloped her co-star in her arms, cupped his face in her hands and told him how handsome he looked. Kit and Sophie played cousins/half-siblings on Game of Thrones. The two shared many scenes together in the last two seasons of the show.

Several fans took to social media to share the video. “That hug between Sophie Turner and Kit Harrington just now gave me more emotion than the season finale of Game of Thrones,” wrote one. Kit was nominated in the Best Lead Actor (Drama) category but lost to Billy Porter of Pose. Sophie was nominated in Supporting Actress (Drama) category but lost to Julia Garner of Ozark.

Michelle Williams’s speech on pay parity

Michelle Williams accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Fosse/Verdon. ( REUTERS )

Michelle Williams said in her acceptance speech that women need to be listened to and fairly compensated for their work. Williams won the award for best actress in a limited series or movie for her work in Fosse/Verdon. The eight-part FX series co-starred Sam Rockwell. “I see this an acknowledgement of what is possible when a woman is trusted to discern her own needs, feel safe enough to voice them and feel respected enough to be heard,” she said on Sunday night.

Williams infamously received just $1,000 to reshoot scenes from 2017’s All the Money in the World, while co-star Mark Wahlberg negotiated $1.5 million for the added scenes. Williams has said she felt paralysed after learning of the disparity. “The next time a woman — and especially a woman of colour because she stands to make 52 cents on the dollar compared to her white male counterpart — tells you what she needs in order to do her job, listen to her. Believe her,” Williams said Sunday.

“Because one day she might stand in front of you and say thank you for allowing her to succeed because of her workplace environment and not in spite of it.” Williams dedicated her win to her daughter. “Matilda, this is for you, like everything else,” she said.

Audience reaction upsets Kim and Kendall

There was awkward audience laughter when Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner said their family tells their stories "unfiltered and unscripted." Yikes. #Emmys2019 pic.twitter.com/H6XH3g6L1L — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) September 23, 2019

Half-sisters and Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner arrived on stage to give away the award for best reality competition program to RuPaul’s Drag Race. However, the two were met with roaring laughter from the audience when they talked about their own family.

“Our family knows firsthand how truly compelling television comes from real people just being themselves.” Kendall then added, “Telling their stories unfiltered and unscripted.” The audience erupted in laughter and the two looked visibly angry. However, jury’s still out on whether the audience was laughing with them or at them.

Patricia Arquette’s emotional speech draws applause

Patricia Arquette, who won an Emmy for best supporting actress in a limited series for true crime series The Act, paid tribute to her late transgender sister Alexis, who died in 2016, and called for the trans community’s rights to be protected.

“In my heart, it’s so sad,” the actor said tearfully as she accepted her award. “I lost my sister Alexis and trans people are still being persecuted. “I’m in mourning every day of my life, Alexis, and I will be the rest of my life for you until we change the world so that trans people are not persecuted.” “And give them jobs,” she added. “They’re human beings, let’s give them jobs and let’s get rid of this bias that we have everywhere.”

Why wasn’t Bran on stage with GOT cast?

Game of Thrones cast appear on stage to present the award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie. ( Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP )

The cast of Game of Thrones arrived on stage to give away an award during the ceremony. They were met with a huge round of applause and a standing ovation by the audience. But while actors Alfie Allen, Sophie Turner, Maisie Willaims, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Gwendoline Christie, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Carice Van Houten were all on stage, fans missed seeing Isaac Hampstead Wright.

Isaac, who played Bran Stark on the show, was sitting among the audience with co-star Conleth Hill and others. The reason he wasn’t on stage with the rest was because only the nominated actors were called up on stage.

Jared Harris and Stellan Skarsgard share a cuddle

The stars of HBO’s hit limited series Chernobyl put up a cute display of affection backstage at the awards ceremony. Jared Harris, who played Valery Legasov on the show, was seen enveloped in a hug by Stellan Skarsgard, who played Boris Shcherbina.

Chernobyl won three awards on Sunday including best direction, best writing and best limited series. Both Jared and Stellan were also nominated in best lead actor (limited series) and best supporting actor (limited series) categories, respectively. They lost to Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us) and Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal).

Billy Porter creates history

Billy Porter poses backstage with his Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Pose. ( REUTERS )

Porter, who stars in the FX drama set in the LGBTQ ball scene of the late 20th century, became the first openly gay man to Best Lead Actor (Drama) for Pose. “God bless you all. The category is love, you all, love. I’m so overjoyed and so overwhelmed to have lived to see this day,” said an exuberant Porter, resplendent in a sparkling suit and swooping hat.

He quoted James Baldwin, speaking on stage of the many years it took of “vomiting up filth that I had been taught about myself and halfway believed before I could walk around this Earth like I had a right to be here.” Porter added: “I have the right, you have the right, we all have the right.”

As the crowd listened intently, Porter thanked his mother, Clorinda, saying “there’s no stronger, more resilient woman who has graced this earth. I love you mommy.” Pose, set in the 1980s and 1990s, illuminates New York’s African American and Latino LGBTQ ballroom culture and the houses formed among the dancers and models as they compete for trophies. Porter, who already had Grammy and Tony awards, beat out nominees Jason Bateman, Sterling K. Brown, Bob Odenkirk, Kit Harington and Milo Ventimiglia.

