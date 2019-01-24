Former Bigg Boss winner Shilpa Shinde quits Twitter, fans tear up

TV actor and former Bigg Boss winner, Shilpa Shinde, has deleted her Twitter account. The actor was very active on the social media platform, and would often post opinionated tweets.

Speaking to India Forums, Shilpa confirmed that she’d deleted her Twitter account, but not to protect herself from trolls. Her main concern was the well-being of her fans. “Social media is a brutal place. My fans are extremely possessive about me. So when there are negative comments about me or people are trolling me, my feed is flooded by fan messages. See, I’m least bothered by haters, but my fans go reckless about it,” she said.

Shilpa Shinde declared the Bigg Boss winner.

Shilpa said that she will not be returning to social media, and continued, “Social media is for socializing, for expressing views, but people want to know everything. I feel social media is not for me.”

Shilpa would often voice her support for cricketer Sreesanth and criticise Dipika Kakar, who were a part of the latest season of Bigg Boss. She has also feuded with actor Gauahar Khan.

Also read: Has the Shilpa Shinde-Hina Khan rivalry ended?

Several of her fans expressed their disappointment. One even claimed to be in tears. “I never felt I will have real tears in eyes for someone who does not know me personally,” the fan wrote on Twitter.

Shilpa is known for her lead role in the Hindi comedy serial, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai!, and for winning the 11th season of the reality show, Bigg Boss.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 09:35 IST