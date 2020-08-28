Fourth season of Bigg Boss Tamil to air from October, Kamal Haasan unveils new teaser

tv

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan will return to host the fourth season of Tamil Bigg Boss, which will air from October. A teaser of the show was unveiled on Thursday.

In the teaser, Kamal Haasan talks about how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the livelihood of millions of people. However, he notes that life should move on and people can’t stay locked inside their houses forever. By following the safety guidelines administered by WHO, Kamal said it’s time to get back to work.

In 2017, Haasan made his television debut with the first season of Bigg Boss. Despite facing stiff opposition from some fringe who were against the culture the show was endorsing, the show went on to earn a cult following.

After some fringe groups protested against the show, Kamal said in a media interaction that Bigg Boss is “as necessary as cricket in India”.

“I’m not answerable to the people who filed the complaint. I’m not worried about the case. I have immense faith in law and in our government. I don’t think Bigg Boss is tarnishing Tamil culture. I have done kissing scenes in the past. Perhaps, they are seeking my arrest late,” he had said.

On the career front, Kamal is expected to resume work on Shankar’s magnum opus Indian 2 soon. The film, which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, also stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa, Kajal Aggarwal and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

The team recently completed the second schedule after canning an action sequence worth Rs 40 crore in Bhopal. National award-winning stunt choreographer Peter Hein was roped in to oversee this action episode.

The first poster of Indian 2, which marks the reunion of Shankar after two decades, was unveiled on the occasion of Pongal earlier this year. After wrapping up a major shooting portion in India, the team plans to travel to Taiwan to shoot key scenes of the movie.

