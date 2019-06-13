Today in New Delhi, India
Game of Thrones composer says Jaime and Brienne could’ve got married: ‘D&D wouldn’t be invited’, say fans

Game of Thrones fans are overjoyed at composer Ramin Djawadi’s sneaky attempt to subvert Jaime Lannister and Brienne’s official stories in the show.

tv Updated: Jun 13, 2019 14:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Game of Thrones,Brienne of Tarth,Jaime Lannister
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Gwendoline Christie as Jaime Lannister and Brienne in Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi has said that the idea to play a wedding theme from season two during the scene in the final in which Brienne writes about Jaime was deliberate. “It’s just a hint of what their relationship — if they had stayed together, if he was still alive — what it could have been,” he told Insider.

In the scene, Brienne writes a glowing review of Jaime - whom she finally consummated her relationship with in Game of Thrones season eight - in the Book of Brothers, in which the exploits of knights of the Kingsguard are written. Fans recognised the music that plays during this scene was the same cue that played during Robb Stark’s wedding in season two.

“I just threw that in there because I thought it would be a subtle nod to their relationship,” Djawadi said. He continued, “When she sits there and she thinks about him and writes down all the things he had done, the second half is the Honour theme, but yeah a big chunk of that [song] is the wedding theme.”

In the heavily criticised final season of the once formidable fantasy show, Jaime Lannister returns to his beloved (sister Cersei Lannister) and dies in her arms as King’s Landing is destroyed by Daenerys Targaryen’s dragon. Fans reacted negatively to the way Jaime’s story was concluded, because for several seasons, he had been on a redemption arc.

Several of them took to Twitter to react to Djawadi’s revelation. “Jaime and Brienne got married. It was officiated by Bryan Cogman and Ramin Djawadi. D&D were not invited. We don’t even know who they are. We just know they’re wedding crashers,” one person wrote, referring to creators Dan Weiss and David Benioff. “Can we acknowledge how Ramin Djawadi wrote a better Game Of Thrones through his music than the showrunners did?” wrote another.

Check out more reactions here:

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 14:43 IST

