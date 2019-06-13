Game of Thrones composer says Jaime and Brienne could’ve got married: ‘D&D wouldn’t be invited’, say fans

Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi has said that the idea to play a wedding theme from season two during the scene in the final in which Brienne writes about Jaime was deliberate. “It’s just a hint of what their relationship — if they had stayed together, if he was still alive — what it could have been,” he told Insider.

In the scene, Brienne writes a glowing review of Jaime - whom she finally consummated her relationship with in Game of Thrones season eight - in the Book of Brothers, in which the exploits of knights of the Kingsguard are written. Fans recognised the music that plays during this scene was the same cue that played during Robb Stark’s wedding in season two.

“I just threw that in there because I thought it would be a subtle nod to their relationship,” Djawadi said. He continued, “When she sits there and she thinks about him and writes down all the things he had done, the second half is the Honour theme, but yeah a big chunk of that [song] is the wedding theme.”

In the heavily criticised final season of the once formidable fantasy show, Jaime Lannister returns to his beloved (sister Cersei Lannister) and dies in her arms as King’s Landing is destroyed by Daenerys Targaryen’s dragon. Fans reacted negatively to the way Jaime’s story was concluded, because for several seasons, he had been on a redemption arc.

Several of them took to Twitter to react to Djawadi’s revelation. “Jaime and Brienne got married. It was officiated by Bryan Cogman and Ramin Djawadi. D&D were not invited. We don’t even know who they are. We just know they’re wedding crashers,” one person wrote, referring to creators Dan Weiss and David Benioff. “Can we acknowledge how Ramin Djawadi wrote a better Game Of Thrones through his music than the showrunners did?” wrote another.

Check out more reactions here:

d&d : brienne and jaime won't end up together. no happy ending, no wedding, no such things.



ramin djawadi : hold my beer — spoil | rose loves jaime (@blueoftarth) June 11, 2019

d&d: jaime leaves brienne hahahaha



ramin djawadi: *shaking his head* pic.twitter.com/wIaj9VRN6p — brienne of tarth fangirl (@LadyTarth) June 12, 2019

Jaime and Brienne got married. It was officiated by Bryan Cogman and Ramin Djawadi. D&D were not invited. We don't even know who they are. We just know they're wedding crashers. — JaimeLovesBrienneButHatesHimself=CANON (@IAmClouded) June 12, 2019

Can we acknowledge how Ramin Djawadi wrote a better Game Of Thrones through his music than the showrunners did? Currently revisiting the scores for each season and...wow.



Season 8 failed tremendously for me, but its music is damn fine art. Can't pick a favourite track. pic.twitter.com/kD5HiMDjlB — Pythox (@Thaisuppe) June 5, 2019

Ramin Djawadi: "if they had stayed together, if he was still alive," they would have married.



me: https://t.co/rTYJgoklsI — brienne of tarth fangirl (@LadyTarth) June 11, 2019

Producers: so we need music for when Brienne writes in the White Book

Ramin Djawadi: I've got it

Producers: ...Isn't this the wedding theme? We told you Jaime left Brienne

Ramin: what wedding theme?

Producers: the wedding theme

Ramin: no it's new

Producers: ...OK fine — em ⚔ (@tarthed) June 11, 2019

WELL GUYS BRAIME IS NOT JUST CANON BUT RAMIN DJAWADI F*UCKIN MARRIED THEM, I'M– pic.twitter.com/Y3MEJodO7O — agent sara of Casterly Rock ⚜️ (@itsvivi__) June 11, 2019

goodnight, stan the ultimate Braime warrior Ramin Djawadi for clear skin 😌 — 𝑭𝒂𝒊𝒕𝒉 ‎‎‎☾ (@sxpphicsansa) June 11, 2019

Ramin Djawadi is the real MVP. Our lord and savior, he brings justice to us ignoring the mess D&D created in the last two chapters. I STAN. pic.twitter.com/vNlPXx6umf — Until the end of my days~ (@themsheadphones) June 11, 2019

Huh... Ramin Djawadi really doing both God's and the Devil's work. pic.twitter.com/kvBL7LoAPv — Lauren J. 🔮📚💙 (@ACityofBooks) June 13, 2019

Brienne and Jaime are married. Ramin Djawadi said fuck twincest rights — em ⚔ (@tarthed) June 12, 2019

can’t believe Ramin Djawadi said fuck D&D and married Jaime and Brienne his influence and power just amazes me. — 𝑭𝒂𝒊𝒕𝒉 ‎‎‎☾ (@sxpphicsansa) June 12, 2019

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 14:43 IST