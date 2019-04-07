Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke interrupts Kit Harington’s SNL monologue, asks if he remembers when they had sex

Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington hosted the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, ahead of the final season premiere of the hit HBO show. A video of Kit’s opening monologue being ‘interrupted’ by his fellow cast member Emilia Clarke has been shared online.

The scripted video shows Kit and Emilia - both sporting new hairdos now that they aren’t mandated to keep their GoT hair - interacting during the monologue. Emilia pretends to be a fan and asks Kit if he can reveal how the show ends. “Emilia, you’re in the show,” Kit responds. But Emilia says it’s been so long since they filmed the final season, she doesn’t have any idea how the show ends.

When Kit refuses to indulge her, she asks, “Do you remember when we had sex?” Kit says he does. “Do you know they filmed it?” Emilia shoots back, as the audience erupts in laughter.

Emilia and Kit’s characters - Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow - met for the first time in the show recently, and a romantic future was hinted at when they had sex. It is poorly kept secret that the two are related.

Game of Thrones will return for an eighth and final season on April 15 in India. The show has gone on to break numerous viewership records in its run, and has made its stars into household names. It was reported a few years ago that the central cast had renegotiated their contracts, which made them the highest paid TV actors in the world.

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 17:41 IST