Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner slams racist meme for using her picture from the show

The star of HBO’s hit fantasy drama Game of Thrones, Sophie Turner has lashed out at a Twitter account for sharing a racist meme using her photo from the show. The meme used her character Sansa Stark’s picture and told white people to keep their race ‘pure’ and not ‘destroy it by genetic mixing’.

“Ew. Please don’t use me to promote racism,” Sophie wrote on Twitter. The racist account has since been suspended from Twitter. Sophie’s fans lauded her calling out the account. “Yes queen! Put them in check,” wrote a fan. “Sophie Turner smiting racists is a beautiful thing to wake up to,” wrote another.

Sophie Turner smiting racists is a beautiful thing to wake up to. pic.twitter.com/2zc7xfkpry — Eleanor (@that_wild_wolf) January 27, 2019

Sophie previously tweeted against US President Donald Trump using Game of Thrones imagery to promote his work on Twitter. She also spoke against a sexist and racist article published against actor and her sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra after she got married to singer Nick Jonas.

Ew. Please don’t use me to promote racism. https://t.co/u2bftRCbXy — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) January 26, 2019

“This is wildly inappropriate and totally disgusting. Very disappointed that The Cut would give anyone a platform to spew such bullsh*t,” Sophie wrote in a tweet against the published article that called Priyanka a ‘global scam artist’. It said Priyanka’s PR machinery was looking out for a romance for her and that Nick was only looking out for “a fling” with Hollywood’s latest “It woman” but got a “life sentence” instead. The article was later taken off the website and the publication apologised for it.

Sophie will now be seen in Game of Thrones on April 14 when the show returns with its eighth and final season. Also returning with her will be stars Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Maisie Williams, Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and other.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 21:10 IST