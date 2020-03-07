Gautam excited about debut film production, says the idea is to tell good stories

tv

Much like many of his contemporaries, Gautam Rode is on a sabbatical from TV till he is offered something worth his while. Last seen in Kaal Bhairav Rahasya and in an extended cameo in Bhakharwadi, he is using the most of this time to concentrate on his debut film production.

However, the actor is not ready to share much about the project, which is in progress right now. “We’re working on it. I hope it reaches its destination,” the actor shares, adding that the concept and story are quite close to his heart.

Talking about whether he would be starring in the film, the actor shares that in the beginning, he wants “to keep the two things separate”.

He adds, “If I’m producing, then I won’t act in it, and vice versa. I want to concentrate on one thing at a time for now, I might do it later. Also, I don’t want to give an impression that I’m creating content for myself and putting in my own money for it. My whole thing is to tell good stories. Now that I’m involved in the process, I really like it.”

Asked whether his wife, actor Pankhuri Awasthy, who recently made her Bollywood debut with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and was praised for her performance in it, will be a part of the cast and Rode shares nothing has been finalised as of now.

The much-in-love husband also adds that his wife is “a part of both my life and work” forever and he would love to “collaborate with her whenever there is a good opportunity”.

“The good thing is that we both think alike. Our value system and dedication towards our career is same. That helps in doing things better together,” adds Rode, before he starts praising Awasthy’s performance in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

“The response has been excellent… She has done a good job and is completely looking the part — the reason why people like her portrayal so much. This shows how if the story is good the film works, and when it does everyone’s hard work receives appreciation,” says the 42-year-old.

Asked whether he’d like to make shows for TV, Rode doesn’t sound keen right now. “On TV, you start with a concept, and then you go to the script stage. You hire excellent writers, who can produce interesting content on a daily basis, cast, approach channels... That’s a long process, unlike films. So let’s see if I’ve an inclination in future,” he concludes.

