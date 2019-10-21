e-paper
Gracy Singh returns as goddess: ‘My affinity towards Maa Santoshi is what brings me back to the character’

Gracy Singh, who has earlier played the role of Goddess Santoshi Maa in a sitcom, will again essay the role - this time as the sutradhaar of a series based on fasts and their importance in our lives.

tv Updated: Oct 21, 2019 12:29 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Gracy Singh as Santoshi Maa in a TV series on the Goddess.
Actor Gracy Singh will be returning to the small screen as Goddess Santoshi Maa. The Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India actress had played the title role in Santoshi Maa, which aired from 2015 to 2017.

Now, she will be starring in socio-mythology show titled - Santoshi Maa - Sunaye Vrat Kathayein, a new narrative to focus on a different aspect of Vrat Kathayein. Through Santoshi Maa as the sutradhaar, the show will present diverse beliefs and practices behind the emergence of every vrat (fasting).

Gracy said: “Fans and well-wishers keep asking me the reason I take up only select roles when I am constantly offered various roles. Well, the reason is that with every character, I look for something deep that I can connect with on a personal level. The character of Maa Santoshi in my first stint with ‘Santoshi Maa’, was extremely fulfilling for me and to bring out the essence once again, is surreal. Playing a divine character isn’t easy, but there’s an unexplainable positivity that it brings along.”

 

“My affinity towards Maa Santoshi is what brings me back to the character, and I couldn’t be more happier accepting this. The show will focus on the importance of Vrats in our lives and how it can be used as a weapon to fight all our troubles and adversities,” she added.

Santoshi Maa - Sunaye Vrat Kathayein will premiere on TV soon.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 12:29 IST

