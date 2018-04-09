Guess who is the new ‘Naagin’ in Naagin 3?

After keeping fans speculating for months, Ekta Kapoor has finally unveiled the name of the actor who is going to play the ‘first Naagin’ in her show Naagin. And, it’s none other than Karishma Tanna. She will replace Mouni Roy on the show.

Mouni will soon make her Bollywood debut with big films - Akshay Kumar’s Gold and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra.

Sharing the first look of Naagin 3, Ekta wrote on Instagram, “Here comes the first NAAGIN ! @karishmaktanna welcome to NAAGIN 3! Coming sooon on @colorstv @rajcheerfull.” Decked up in antique jewellery and an ethnic outfit, Karishma looks like a complete stunner in the new poster.

The new season of Naagin will come with a twist - there will be three actors portraying three ‘naagins’ .

The airing date of Naagin 3 hasn’t been announced yet. It will stream on Colors TV.

The previous seasons of Naagin has had icchadhaari nevla and icchadhaari peacock. Arjun Bijlani played the male lead in the first season while Karanvir Bohra was the male protagonist in the second season.

Follow @htshowbiz for more