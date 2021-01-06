Helly Shah: I took a break because I wanted time for myself, but people wrongly assumed that I’ve gone jobless

tv

After working constantly for seven years, actor Helly Shah decided to take a break and gather her thoughts, work on her skills and also to avoid getting stereotyped. While she was enjoying the phase — a year-and-a-half that she was away from showbiz — she shares that many in the industry and even outside “wrongly assumed” that she was jobless.

“After Devanshi wrapped up in September 2017, I thought of taking a break and wanted this time for myself to introspect and plan my next move. I also didn’t want to do similar kind of roles that were being offered. But then, some people were like, ‘Arrey iske paas kaam nahi hai, isko to kaam nahi milta’. It was so upsetting,” confesses the Swaragini actor, adding, “At one point, my mother asked me if I’m getting offers, why am I not saying yes to them and shut these people up.”

Not one to blow her own trumpet, Shah stayed calm and decided to wait till Sufiyana Pyaar Mera happened in 2019. And then her ongoing show, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, a thriller, came her way.

“The notion of being out of sight and out of mind is for real, as people started to spread wrong information. There came a time when people actually thought I’ve become too pricey and choosey, hence good work isn’t coming my way. Some even believed that I’ve left the industry. It does feel sad but I prefer to let my work talk, and thankfully it did,” shares Shah.

During this break, shares the actor, it was the “love and support” from her fans that kept her going. However, she’s quick to add that she also had to face “some nasty trolling”, about her career choices.

“I realised that along with those who love you, there would be people who’ll say bad things. Social media let you put forth your opinion, but people think they can say anything without realising how their words might affect someone. They don’t know where to draw the line,” she retorts.

Meanwhile, Shah is now in a happy space shooting for her show since June last year. And while she’s taking all precautions, she agrees there’s still laxity among people on set.

“Sometimes, people forget to wear masks and I understand it gets difficult to keep it on for 12 hours at a stretch while shooting. But we’ve to be careful, so I keep reminding them. Not just on set, but I keep telling people outside on the road, too,” she says.

