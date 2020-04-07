Hina Khan is left in tears after she found a boarding pass, turns her misery into a Balaji TV show. Watch it here

tv

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 13:32 IST

Actor Hina Khan, like the rest of India, has been self isolating with family through the Covid-19 lockdown. On Monday, she posted a funny video about how much she was missing travel.

Sharing a video, she wrote: “#UntilWeSpreadOurWingsAgain. They say your past never leaves you. In this phase of worldwide travel bans and lockdowns and Pandemic a traveller’s soul may fall into jitters. The same happened to me when I bumped into this old boarding card while cleaning my bags. I was floating in and around the oh-so-sweet fond memories as soon as I lay eyes on them.. The reality sinked them without compassion and left me rough and sore.

Here’s a funny version of that real life, heartbreaking, mind wreaking, soul crushing true story for all you beautiful people. Have added few inspirational Balaji elements to it, keeping the Balaji spirit high @ektarkapoor Have a laugh .. Until We Spread our Wings Again .. So long !”

As the clip plays, we see Hina sitting in her room and unpacking her bag. Soon a voice asks her what she is doing, to which she replies that since she has a lot of ‘free time’, she has decided to clean her bag. She is in a cheerful mood as she goes about doing her job, till a moment comes, when she suddenly gets sad. The video’s tone too changes from colour to black and white -- as the old Hindi film song, Jaane Kahan Gaye Woh Dinn plays, we see that Hina has chanced upon an old boarding pass. Seeing it and then missing the good old days of travel, she bursts into mock crying. The video got a fair bit of comments, many of them from her TV industry colleagues like Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee and filmmaker Ekta Kapoor were left laughing after watching the video.

In the past too, Hina had shared a funny video of how her mom was supervising both her brother (who was instructed to wash dishes) while Hina was required to mop the floor. As the coronavirus pandemic afflicts the world, WHO has been advocating social distancing and washing of hands.

