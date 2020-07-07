I hope people look at me as a serious actor and not just a good looking guy: Karan Tacker

tv

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 17:52 IST

Karan Tacker started his career as an actor with the television show, Love Ne Mila Di Jodi in 2009. As he completes 11 years in the entertainment industry, he says that he cannot discount the significance of the television industry in his career. He shares, “A lot of people tell me that it would’ve been great if I didn’t do television. It’s very easy to look at things in hindsight and say that if I didn’t do TV, I would’ve cracked my first film a long time back. But I don’t think I want to change anything. I genuinely believe that your experiences shape your future and mould you.”

Tacker confides that the struggle to prove himself still continues. He elaborates, “When I set out to do something bigger, the constant disregard for being a TV actor was tough to go through. I was constantly pulled down by people who told me that they weren’t very keen on working with actors from the TV industry. We’re made to believe that TV actors cannot pull off roles that are of a certain mountain and intensity.”

So what’s the big dream? “Matthew McConaughey who’s doing a television series called True Detective ends up winning an Oscar for Dallas Buyers Club (2013). That’s the kind of career I hope for. I want to explore all mediums. I want to be part of good scripts. I also hope that after Special Ops, people look at me as a serious actor and not just a good looking guy,” he says.

The actor has recently expressed his desire to auction his artwork. Talking about it, he says, “I aspire to be an artiste who can act, paint and sing. While picking up paints and trying my hands at painting, I discovered my love for charcoal sketching. I look at pictures online and replicate them and give them my own twist. I think it’s a nice way of giving back to society by auctioning my paintings and sketches and raising money in these tough times for anyone in need.”