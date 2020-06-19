Jaya Bhattacharya busts hoax of her death due to coronavirus: ‘I am alive and kicking’

tv

Television actor Jaya Bhattacharya was taken by surprise when she saw news of her ‘death’ online. Sharing a screenshot of a Facebook post which claimed that she lost the battle to the novel coronavirus, she reassured her fans and well-wishers that she was ‘alive and kicking’.

Jaya took to Instagram to bust the fake story of her demise. “Ha Ha Ha Ha. I am alive and kicking. Please guys before putting up a post can you cross check. Damn,” she wrote in her caption.

Concerned fans expressed their relief that Jaya was hale and hearty. “What the hell....kuch bhi likhte hai log (people write anything). May you are blessed with many years of health and fitness. People like You are needed,” one Instagram user wrote. “What the hell. For a second could not get it. Happy to see your post. Keep rocking,” another commented on the post.

Earlier this week, Jaya mourned the death of a unit member Irfan, from her show Thapki Pyar Ki. She revealed that he was battling a long illness, and his condition worsened when he tested positive for the coronavirus.

In an emotional Instagram post, she wrote, “Damn it. This is the second, lovely, hard working, talanted, person I am losing in this manner. I am no medicine person but if we get to the correct doctor at the correct time for correct diagnosis we can save a life...thats what I believe. I feel like sh*t right now.”

Jaya has acted in a number of popular shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasamh Se, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Badho Bahu. Currently, she is doing her bit for the people affected by the coronavirus pandemic. She has been feeding stray animals and distributing ration to the needy, including sex workers, transgender people and daily wage workers.

