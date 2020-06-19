e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Jaya Bhattacharya busts hoax of her death due to coronavirus: ‘I am alive and kicking’

Jaya Bhattacharya busts hoax of her death due to coronavirus: ‘I am alive and kicking’

Jaya Bhattacharya took to her Instagram account to clarify that the news of her death due to coronavirus is false.

tv Updated: Jun 19, 2020 10:39 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jaya Bhattacharya assured her fans and well-wishers that she is hale and hearty.
Jaya Bhattacharya assured her fans and well-wishers that she is hale and hearty.
         

Television actor Jaya Bhattacharya was taken by surprise when she saw news of her ‘death’ online. Sharing a screenshot of a Facebook post which claimed that she lost the battle to the novel coronavirus, she reassured her fans and well-wishers that she was ‘alive and kicking’.

Jaya took to Instagram to bust the fake story of her demise. “Ha Ha Ha Ha. I am alive and kicking. Please guys before putting up a post can you cross check. Damn,” she wrote in her caption.

Concerned fans expressed their relief that Jaya was hale and hearty. “What the hell....kuch bhi likhte hai log (people write anything). May you are blessed with many years of health and fitness. People like You are needed,” one Instagram user wrote. “What the hell. For a second could not get it. Happy to see your post. Keep rocking,” another commented on the post.

 

Also read: Shraddha Kapoor recalls fond memories with Sushant Singh Rajput, describes him as ‘one who makes you feel special’

Earlier this week, Jaya mourned the death of a unit member Irfan, from her show Thapki Pyar Ki. She revealed that he was battling a long illness, and his condition worsened when he tested positive for the coronavirus.

In an emotional Instagram post, she wrote, “Damn it. This is the second, lovely, hard working, talanted, person I am losing in this manner. I am no medicine person but if we get to the correct doctor at the correct time for correct diagnosis we can save a life...thats what I believe. I feel like sh*t right now.”

Jaya has acted in a number of popular shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasamh Se, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Badho Bahu. Currently, she is doing her bit for the people affected by the coronavirus pandemic. She has been feeding stray animals and distributing ration to the needy, including sex workers, transgender people and daily wage workers.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
China releases 10 Indian soldiers after intense negotiations
China releases 10 Indian soldiers after intense negotiations
6 terrorists killed in simultaneous encounters in J-K’s Pulwama and Shopian
6 terrorists killed in simultaneous encounters in J-K’s Pulwama and Shopian
India-China stand-off: Galwan skies go quiet, tension simmers on the ground
India-China stand-off: Galwan skies go quiet, tension simmers on the ground
Reliance is net-debt free after Rs 1.69 lakh crore fund raising: Mukesh Ambani
Reliance is net-debt free after Rs 1.69 lakh crore fund raising: Mukesh Ambani
From infrastructure to hi-tech: Mapping China’s large trade footprint in India
From infrastructure to hi-tech: Mapping China’s large trade footprint in India
Voting begins for 19 Rajya Sabha seats, all Covid-19 protocols in place
Voting begins for 19 Rajya Sabha seats, all Covid-19 protocols in place
‘You should directly open’: Madan Lal’s words that turned Ganguly’s career
‘You should directly open’: Madan Lal’s words that turned Ganguly’s career
More than 200,000 recoveries, but covid positivity rate rises
More than 200,000 recoveries, but covid positivity rate rises
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In