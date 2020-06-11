Kamya Panjabi to return to Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki : ‘We should begin on or before June 15’

tv

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 19:04 IST

TV actor Kamya Panjabi is all set to get back to work and has already flown in to Mumbai from Delhi where she had been staying during the lockdown. Kamya has revealed that the producer of her show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, has ensured healthy and hygienic food as well as stay for the entire crew.

Kamya told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “All the arrangements are in place. We should hopefully begin on or before June 15. The unit will be residing in the studio and a cook will be hired to make healthy food for everyone. There will be constant check-ups and a nearby hotel has been booked for the actors who do not wish to travel. The technicians have been quarantined before the shooting, so that they and everyone else on the set are perfectly safe. I think we will be able to successfully pull off this new normal as far as shooting is concerned.”

Kamya tied the knot with businessman Shalabh Dang in February this year. She has a nine-year-old daughter from her first marriage while Shalabh has a son from his first marriage. She travelled to Mumbai with her daughter. Posting a picture with the young one, Kamya wrote, “Work Calling....”

Kamya posted pictures of her workout that she did with husband Shalabh over video call. “Love makes you do things you never thought you would do day1 Videocall workout done well,” she captioned the image.

Speaking about her flight, Kamya told Hindustan Times in an interview, “When I took my flight to Delhi, these airports weren’t checking properly and passengers were roaming around without mask and not maintaining social distancing. But this time since there are less flights, there were less people, our temperatures were checked, everything was getting sanitised in intervals etc.”

