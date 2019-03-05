Kapil Sharma enjoys a boat ride with wife Ginni Chatarth in Amsterdam. See their photo

A new picture from Kapil Sharma’s recent Amsterdam trip has found its way online and we can clearly see the TV star having a good time with wife Ginni Chatarth and Bollywood actor Richa Chaddha.

The newly-wed couple can be seen enjoying a boat ride with friends. Sharing the picture on Instagram, talent manger Gurjot Singh wrote, “everyone has a friend during each stage of life but only lucky onles have the same friend in all stages of life #friendslikefamily #amsterdam #love #kapilsharma #ginnichatrath #richachadda @kapilsharma @ginnichatrath @therichachadha.”

Kapil and Ginni got married in December last year. The couple held at least three receptions in Mumbai and Delhi ever since.

Kapil is enjoying high TRPs with the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show. The Simmba team of Ranveer, Sara Ali Khan and director Rohit Shetty appeared on the season’s first episode. Salman Khan, who is also the producer of the show, arrived next and was accompanied by father Salim Khan and brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. The first season of Kapil Sharma Show, was cancelled in September 2017 amid controversies.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 18:26 IST