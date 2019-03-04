Kapil Sharma blushes as he sings O Hansini for wife Ginni Chatrath on his show. Watch video

Kapil Sharma is on a career high despite the controversy surrounding Navjot Singh Sidhu’s comments on Pulwama hitting The Kapil Sharma Show a while back. The comedian, who is on a comeback trail with the second season of the popular TV show, was seen singing a romantic song for his wife Ginni Chatrath in the latest episode of the said show.

During the course of the show, which had four popular singers — Mika Singh, Daler Mehendi, Punjabi singers Hansraj Hans and Jasbir Jassi — as guests, Mika joked that no matter how well they sang, Kapil’s wife Ginni only cheered for her husband. Later, at everyone’s behest, Kapil had to sing a song. He chose an old Hindi film classic O Hansini (from 1974 film Zehreela Insaan). Even as Kapil sang, he couldn’t help blushing.

Meanwhile, Ginni, who was seated among the audience, was seen smiling and cheering for her husband.

Kapil and Ginni got married in December last year. Just before the year ended, the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show debuted on December 29.

The first season for the show ended in 2017 amid controversies surrounding Kapil. However, the second season was received rather well by fans and, in no time, the show rose on the popularity chart. A new report from Broadcast and Research Council had placed the show on the fifth position in the first week of 2019.

Just as things were moving smoothly, the matter threatened to take an ugly turn after cricketer-turned-minister and the show’s judge Navjot Singh Sidhu made a comment on the Pulwama attack. He had said that a nation cannot be held responsible for the acts of terrorists.

Reports suggested then that makers were under pressure to sack Navjot Singh Sidhu from the show after his comments. Actor Archana Puran Singh later debuted as the show’s judge and there was a fair bit of confusion on the topic. However, speaking at a public event in Chandigarh later, Kapil had clarified that as Sidhu was busy with prior commitments, he would not be available for some time and hence Archana had stepped in.

DNA had quoted him as saying: “Abhi Navjot Singh Sidhu ke kuch aur commitment hain isliye humare saath Archana Puran Singh shoot kar rahe hain. Maujuda waqt mein Sidhu humaare sath nahi hain. (Because of some prior commitments of Sidhu, currently Archana is shooting with us.)”

The comedian had also said that demand to remove Sidhu for his comment was not correct and that there was need to find a permanent solution.

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 10:39 IST