Home / TV / Kapil Sharma poses with Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim in epic throwback photo. Seen yet?

Kapil Sharma poses with Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim in epic throwback photo. Seen yet?

A throwback picture of Kapil Sharma and Ibrahim Ali Khan from the sets of Comedy Nights With Kapil is doing the rounds on social media.

tv Updated: Apr 14, 2020 18:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kapil Sharma and Ibrahim Ali Khan in a throwback photo from the sets of Comedy Nights With Kapil.
An epic throwback photo of comedian and television host Kapil Sharma and actor Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan has surfaced online and is being widely shared by fan clubs.

In the picture, which was taken a few years ago, young Ibrahim is seen wearing a blue T-shirt with a goofy expression on his face as he stands next to a friend and Kapil, who is beaming at the camera. The background suggests that the photo was taken on the sets of Comedy Nights With Kapil, which ran on television from 2013 to 2016.

 

Currently, Kapil is seen as the host of The Kapil Sharma Show. Due to the nationwide lockdown till May 3, no new episodes are being shot at the moment.

Reports doing the rounds suggested that Kapil would shoot new episodes from his home, but Kiku Sharda who plays Bachcha Yadav and Achcha Yadav on the much-loved comedy show, dismissed the news.

Also see: Dipika Chikhlia aka Ramayan’s Sita shares message on ‘Lakshman rekha’ after PM Narendra Modi’s coronavirus speech

“I’ve not been informed about any such development. I don’t think anything of this sort is going to happen. The situation is bad in the country now and all we need to do is adhere to the rules of the lockdown. It will be foolish to gather 100 people together for a shoot when we have to strictly follow social distancing. And shooting without the staff and important people is absolutely impossible. If we ever plan to shoot for TKSS there will be at least 50-60 people and we can’t afford to do it at this point of time,” he told The Times of India in an interview.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim is keen on making a career in Bollywood. While he has a long way to go before he signs his first film as an actor, he recently shot for his first advertisement for a clothing brand.

