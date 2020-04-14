Dipika Chikhlia aka Ramayan’s Sita shares message on ‘Lakshman rekha’ after PM Narendra Modi’s coronavirus speech

tv

Dipika Chikhlia, who played Sita in the popular 80s television series Ramayan, shared an important message for her fans and followers after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on Tuesday morning. In his speech, the prime minister announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3 and shared seven tips to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video shared on her Instagram account, Dipika reiterated what PM Modi said in his address, and urged people to respect the lockdown as it is the only way to control the spread of the deadly outbreak. She also said that she especially liked four points of his speech.

The first point was to take care of the elders and senior citizens in the house. Dipika also urged everyone to improve their immunity by consuming nutritious foods, as suggested by PM Modi.

Dipika also lauded the frontliners - medical professionals, policemen and other essential service providers - who have been fearlessly going to work every day during the pandemic, leaving their families behind at home. She urged everyone to respect them and the “Lakshman rekha” drawn by them, by remaining indoors.

“Agni pariksha ....lets not cross the laxman Rekha,” her caption read. Several fans showered love on the actor and Ramayan in the comments section of the post.

Ramayan is being re-telecast on Doordarshan amid the lockdown. The show created history by registering the highest ratings for a Hindi GEC (General Entertainment Channel) show since 2015, according to the Broadcast Audience Research Council.

Just a few days ago, Dipika took to Instagram to share a picture of the entire cast of Ramayan, with creator Ramanand Sagar in the centre. “The Epic pic of the entire team of Ramayan cast and crew ,sagar Saab with his son and below them are the direction team and camera team ...barring Ravan almost all Were there,” she wrote.

