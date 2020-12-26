Kapil Sharma’s daughter Anayra is the cutest little Santa in town, see photos

tv

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma wished his fans a Merry Christmas with adorable photos of his daughter, Anayra, dressed up as Santa Claus. The little one could be seen posing inside a white and red striped gift box, with a decked up Christmas tree and a wreath in the background. Reindeer decorations could also be seen.

“Merry Christmas to all of you #christmas #merrychristmas #happiness,” Kapil wrote in his caption. His co-stars in The Kapil Sharma Show, including Kiku Sharda and Bharti Singh, dropped emojis in the comments section.

Actor Richa Chadha wrote, “awww,” along with a number of heart emojis. “Meri beti (My daughter),” actor Mahhi Vij commented.

Fans also sent their love. “Lots of love to cutie pie from Amritsar,” one wrote. “Merry christmas to the king of comedy ..wish all the happiness to u and ur family@kapilsharma,” another commented. “She is so adorable bcha,” a third fan wrote.

Earlier this month, Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath celebrated their daughter’s first birthday with an ocean-themed party. The two were dressed in matching black T-shirts, which said ‘Anayra turns one’. His mother could also be seen wearing the same tee. The birthday girl wore a pink frock and a tiara. She later changed into a white top with a blue and pink tulle skirt.

Sharing pictures from the birthday party, Kapil wrote on Instagram, “Thank you so much for sending ur love n blessings to our laado on her first bday. Ginni n Kapil #gratitude #blessings #anayra #happybirthdayanayra.”

In an interview with The Times of India earlier this year, Kapil said that all he did during the lockdown was play with Anayra and eat. “I told Ginni to consider the lockdown a blessing in disguise, as it will allow us to work out religiously. But it’s been 14 days and I haven’t worked out at all. Saara din baby ke saath khelta rehta hoon aur khaata rehta hoon (All day I play with the baby and eat food),” he said.

Kapil currently hosts The Kapil Sharma Show, which is being filmed without a live audience amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

