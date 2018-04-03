Kapil Sharma’s ex-colleagues Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra join Sunil Grover on his new web show

Even as Kapil Sharma opened his new stint on the small screen to scathing reviews and a dismal audience reception, friend-turned-foe Sunil Grover has found new allies for his upcoming web series. According to an Indian Express report, Kapil’s former colleagues Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra and Bigg Boss 10 contestant Suyyash Rai have joined Grover for his show for the upcoming Indian Premiere League 2018.

The report quoted a source as saying, “It will be an out and out comedy series where the cricket angle has been smartly incorporated. For the first time, a comedy show will hit the digital waves and with such a talented star cast, the makers are quite confident of making it a hit project. Every episode will also see some cricketers joining in for a fun conversation and some gags. Recently, Sunil flew down with the team to Chennai to shoot for the pilot episode with the Chennai Super Kings team.”

In August, last year, The Kapil Sharma Show was taken off air. The channel, Sony Entertainment Television, cited Kapil’s bad health as the reason behind it. The comedian is now back with a new show, Family Time with Kapil but it has not been received too well.

