Kapil Sharma thanks fans for their ‘love and blessings’ on first wedding anniversary with Ginni Chatrath

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 14:57 IST

Actor and comedy king Kapil Sharma has thanked his fans and well wishers for their “love and blessings” as he celebrates his first wedding anniversary with wife Ginni Chatrath on Thursday. On Tuesday, they welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

Taking to Twitter, Kapil wrote: “ Today,on our first anniversary me and Ginni take an opportunity to thanks all of you for all the love & blessings you have showered on us and our little one. Can’t thank God enough for blessing us with the best gift of our life.Truly Grateful.”

Today,on our first anniversary me and Ginni take an opportunity to thanks all of you for all the love & blessings you have showered on us and our little one. Can’t thank God enough for blessing us with the best gift of our life.Truly Grateful. #gratitude 🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 12, 2019

After his daughter’s birth, Kapil had written on Twitter, “Blessed to have a baby girl need ur blessings love u all jai mata di.”

Blessed to have a baby girl 🤗 need ur blessings 🙏 love u all ❤️ jai mata di 🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 9, 2019

On December 12 last year, Kapil and Ginni got married in a private ceremony in Jalandhar, Punjab. Prior to the wedding, Kapil’s family had organised a Jagran (all-nighter prayer) in Amritsar, which was attended by a host of his television friends including Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh. Ginni’s family too had organised an Akhand Path (continuous recitation of sacred texts from Sikhism) at Ginni’s residence.

In November last year, the comedian had announced his wedding with Ginni and shared a picture of his wedding invite. The invite said: “With great joy in our hearts and blessings of our parents, it gives us immense pleasure to announce that Ginni and I will embark on a new journey of love, respect and togetherness on 12th of December, 2018.”

Kapil rose to fame with the success of his comedy show, Comedy Nights with Kapil. He successfully followed it up with The Kapil Sharma Show. However, a mid-air fight with fellow comedian Sunil Grover got him a lot of bad press and subsequently led to Sunil and Ali Asgar leaving it for good. Kapil went into depression and his work suffered badly, leading to The Kapil Sharma Show being temporarily pulled out. Kapil put on a lot of weight and his life remained in disarray.

He was, nonetheless, was able to pull himself out of the mess -- towards the end of 2018, the second season of his show was launched and, in no time, was topping the TRP ratings. In mid-December, he married Ginni. Since then, his life stabilised. Speaking about it to Pinkvilla, his colleague Bharti Singh had said, “He comes on the sets cut to cut, and is always on time. We always finish the shoot on time and I always think that Ginni is very lucky and she is very sweet. She sends food not just for Kapil, but also for all of us.”

