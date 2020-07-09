Karan Patel on wife Ankita Bhargava’s miscarriage: ‘Luckily for me, she was the stronger one’

tv

Actor Karan Patel is back in the news as he will soon begin shooting for hit TV serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay as the new ‘Mr Bajaj’. Speaking to Pinkvilla, he spoke about his wife Ankita Bhargava’s miscarriage and how it affected their life.

He was quoted as saying that it was she who was the stronger of the two of them: “It was very heartwarming and emotional. Of course, it is a difficult situation for anyone. If you are human, you will feel that pain, god forbid it happens to anyone. At the end of the day, it is life and it does go on. You just need to make sure that you are strong enough to overcome that mishap. And be there for your partner and make sure he or she can rely on you. One of the two needs to be strong. Luckily for me, Ankita was the stronger one.”

“Solid hai woh (She’s the tough one.),” he further said. There is an air of apprehension as film and TV units begin work in the midst of a pandemic. Speaking about it, he said: “Of course, it is scary. When I go for the shoot, I will be meeting a lot of people and god forbid anyone is exposed to the virus. But other than that you always have to be cautious.”

Karan knows that playing Rishabh Bajaj, the popular character from the hit TV serial, will not be easy as people will draw comparisons. The character has been played by Ronit Roy and, more recently, Karan Singh Grover. Speaking about it, Karan had told Times of India that he isn’t too bothered about comparisons. He was quoted as saying: “Mr Bajaj is an iconic character and it has lived on in peoples minds for years. So, it’s a matter of honour to take it ahead from where Ronit Roy and Karan Singh Grover left and add my nuances to it. I intend to make this character as iconic and loved as Mr Bhalla (his character in Yeh hai Mohabbatein) had become over a period of six years.”

