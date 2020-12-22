e-paper
Home / TV / Karanvir Bohra shares newborn daughter’s pic as she sleeps on his chest, says ‘she doesn’t want to be in a cot or crib, sleeps best like this’

Karanvir Bohra shares newborn daughter’s pic as she sleeps on his chest, says ‘she doesn’t want to be in a cot or crib, sleeps best like this’

Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu welcomed their third daughter on Monday. They already have two daughters - Bella and Vienna - together.

tv Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 12:47 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu welcomed their daughter on Monday in Canada.
Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu welcomed their daughter on Monday in Canada.
         

Actor Karanvir Bohra has shared a fresh picture with his newborn daughter. The actor and his wife Teejay Sidhu were blessed with a daughter on Monday.

Sharing the picture, where the little one was seen sleeping on his chest, he wrote: “She doesn’t want to be in a cot or crib - she sleeps best like this! People will say I am spoiling her too much. But I can’t help it - that’s the kind of Dad I am. She brings out more love in me than I even knew I had. @bombaysunshine Sweety, thanks for this picture.” The picture had been clicked by his wife.

 

A number of their industry friends commented on it. Actor Sameera Reddy wrote: “Dude that is adorable !! Congrats to you @bombaysunshine Nd @twinbabydiaries.” MTV host Raghu Ram wrote: “But you and @bombaysunshine are truly blessed!!”

Also read: Govinda burns the dance floor to Coolie No 1 song at birthday bash, Shakti Kapoor joins him. Watch video

On Monday, sharing the first glance of the baby, Karanvir had posted a video with his three daughters. Sharing it, he wrote: “You can’t even imagine the bolt of happiness going thru my veins...I can’t believe that I’m a father of 3 girls....yahooooo! Life can’t get better than this, imagine ruling the world with these 3 queens in my life... Thank you God for all these angels you have sent! I’ll take the best care of them, because they are my #teendeviyaan.. My #laxmi #saraswati #parvati. p.s. You can also call me #charlie! #charliesangels... My #alpha #chi & #omega.”

 

A day before the delivery, Karanvir had shared a video of him dancing his way to the hospital in Vancouver, Canada where the little girl was born. Sharing the video, he had written: “Entering the hospital like “love mera hit hit” Good news anytime soon. Ladka ho ya ladki I’m going to be lucky.”

