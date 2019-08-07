Kareena Kapoor plays cricket with Kapil Dev on Dance India Dance, wishes Taimur becomes cricketer too

tv

Actor Kareena Kapoor has revealed her hopes and dreams for son Taimur. She was joined by former cricketer Kapil Dev on her dance reality show Dance India Dance, when she said she hopes Taimur would become a cricketer one day as well.

The promo for this weekend’s episode was shared online by ZeeTV on Wednesday. Kapil joined Kareena, Bosco Martis and Raftaar on the judges’ table and even gave Kareena an autographed cricket bat for Taimur. “Andar hi andar ek khwaish hai ki mera beta shayad woh cricketer ban jaae. Isse better gift mere liye nahi kuch ho sakta (I have this wish that my son grows up to be a cricketer. There cannot be a better gift for me),” she said. Taimur is the son of actor Saif Ali Khan and grandchild of late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Kareena even played cricket with Kapil on the show’s stage. While it took her a while to get a good grip of the bat, considering she was wearing a saree and high heels, she was soon able to knock the ball off the stage. Kapil even did his classic ‘Natraj shot’ after playing a delivery, bowled by Kareena. Watch the video here:

Kareena is shooting for another episode of the show on Wednesday. Her pictures from the shoot were shared by her stylists on social media. She was seen in an orange outfit with thin braids in her hair.

The actors keeps shuttling between Mumbai and London, where Saif is shooting for Jawani Jaaneman with Tabu. She arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday to shoot for the show. Her son has been in London for a couple of months now.

Kareena recently wrapped up shooting for Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan. She is also awaiting the release of Good News with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Kareena will also begin working on Karan Johar’s Takht next year.

