Kasautii Zindagii Kayy actor Sonyaa Ayodhya wedding is a royal affair, Erica Fernandes looks gorgeous. See pics

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 12:14 IST

TV actor Sonyaa Ayodhya, best known for her role in the popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, got married to restaurateur Harsh Samorre in a destination wedding in Jaipur. The couple tied the knot on December 12. She has now shared pictures from the grand ceremony on Instagram.

“Happiest day of my life #Bride #shaadi #shaadifever #indianweddings #weddings #rajasthan,” Sonyaa wrote alongside the picture. Sonyaa’s co-actors from Kasautii Zindagii Kayy including Harsh Rajput, Shubhaavi Choksey and Erica Fernandes attended the grand ceremony.

Sharing a picture with Harsh, Sonyaa had written, “My Real Life Hero I Loveeeeeeeee You soooooo Much!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! You are the man of my dreams and I’m so lucky to have found you. #myforever.”

She had also shared pictures from her pre-wedding ceremonies of mehendi, sangeet and haldi over past one week.

Recently, talking about her plans for the wedding, Sonyaa had told Times of India, “I wanted to have a destination wedding and an Indian royal-themed one, which is why we finalised Jaipur for our big day. The haldi and mehendi ceremonies were hosted on December 11. The most interesting and funny part was the polo match, which was organised by my husband and we had professional players play a match for us. The guests were divided into two teams — Team Sonyaa and Team Harsh. Needless to say, the ladkiwallahs won the game.”

