Kiku Sharda turns newsreader, doesn’t allow Manoj Bajpayee to speak, watch The Kapil Sharma Show promo

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 09:35 IST

Kapil Sharma has shared a hilarious promo of the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, which will have actor Manoj Bajpayee and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha as guests. The promo shows comedian Kiku Sharda in character as Bachcha Yadav, playing a popular television news anchor.

Kapil captioned the video, “#raddinews... only on #tkss Baat ki khaal, aao behas kare’n #thekapilsharmashow.”

It opens with Kiku and Krushna Abhishek, as Bachcha Yadav and Sapna, respectively. The two introduce themselves as newsreaders as they take their seats to talk to Manoj and Anubhav. Kiku asks the two if they would like to have tea or coffee but Krushna cuts him short, saying their milkman did not deliver milk. Kiku goes on to create a hullabaloo over the missing milkman.

Eventually, he asks Manoj why the actor chose to come with 55-year-old Anubhav when he himself has an ‘anubhav’ (experience) of 25 years in the film industry. As soon as Manoj tries to reply to the question, Kiku cuts him short and creates a ruckus without letting him speak. Later, Anubhav asks Kiku if they are allowed to speak at all or are only supposed to listen, to which Kiku replies, “say something which is explosive.”

Kiku later goes on to say, “Mujhe jug do, mujhe jug do,” as he asks for some water. He calls for Kapil saying, “I challenge you...” and he arrives in the get-up of Navjot Singh Sidhu and goes on to beat Kiku. Krushna, too, joins him and spills a jug full of water on Kiku to cool him down.

Manoj and Anubhav will be seen on the show, days after the release of their rap video, Bambai Main Ka Ba. Manoj has sung the rap number and featured in the video, directed by Anubhav.

