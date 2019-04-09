Mallika Sherawat to play a ghost, to star along with Tusshar Kapoor in web series Booo… Sabki Phategi. See pics

As more and more Bollywood stars take to working in web series,Tusshar Kapoor and Mallika Sherawat are the latest entrants to join the club. The two actors are set to unite for a horror comedy series titled Booo… Sabki Phategi.

The web series revolves around a group of friends who plan to spend few nights at a desolate resort managed by a blind caretaker. The group ignores all the paranormal actives taking place in the resort including a walking ghost Haseena, portrayed by Mallika.

Many other actors known for their comic timing including Kiku Sharda, Sanjai Mishra and Krushna Abhishek will be part of the project. The series is being directed by Farhad Samji of Golmaal fame. Farhad had replaced Sajid Khan as the director of the upcoming multi-starrer comedy, Housefull 4.

Tusshar was last seen in 2017 film Golmaal Again as the mute character Lucky. Since then, the actor hasn’t been seen in any film and remains busy a hands-on father to son Laksshya who was born via surrogacy in June 2016. He also made a brief appearance with his Golmaal co-stars in the Simmba song Aankh Marey.

Mallika has been missing from Bollywood since long with her 2015 film Dirty Politics being her last release. She has been a regular at the Cannes film festival over the last couple of years.

Recently, actor Dia Mirza announced her return with two web series: Moghuls and Kaafir. Abhishek Bachchan has also announced his digital debut with the second season of the web series Breathe. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan have already tasted success with the first season of Sacred Games and are now gearing up for the second season. Kalki Koechlin too, was seen in a new web series by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Made In Heaven.

