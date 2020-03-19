e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / TV / Maniesh Paul bakes cake for his kids during coronavirus quarantine. Watch video

Maniesh Paul bakes cake for his kids during coronavirus quarantine. Watch video

Maniesh Paul is spending time with his family as he stays indoors as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus outbreak.

tv Updated: Mar 19, 2020 20:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Maniesh Paul is making the most of his self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Maniesh Paul is making the most of his self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic.
         

Like many others from the entertainment industry, actor and television host Maniesh Paul is currently in self-isolation as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus pandemic. He is making the most of his quarantine by spending some quality time with his family and took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of the same.

Maniesh posted a video of himself baking a cake for his children - Yuvann and Saisha. However, he admitted that while he is “always ready to pose”, most of the work was done by his wife Sanyukta Paul and Saisha. His caption read, “Make the most of it!!!baking for the kids today...my wife and daughter did most of the things...my son and me r always ready to pose...but the end result was good and yumm and only lasted for 10mins hahahahaha #mp #homebound #cake #bake #newfoundlove #talent #life.”

 

Recently, Maniesh was seen as the host of the initial episodes of Colors TV’s swayamvar-themed reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, in which Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill were looking for their life partners. However, the show failed to find viewers and eventually came to an end after the coronavirus outbreak intensified in India.

Also see: Kareena Kapoor flaunts abs, quips ‘Does refusing to run on the treadmill count as resistance training?’

On Sunday (March 15), leading film bodies including the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA), Western India Film Producers’ Association (WIFPA), Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC), Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) decided after a joint meeting to halt the shooting of all films, television shows and web series from March 19 to 31.

Though the television industry will incur heavy losses (an estimated Rs 80-100 crore) because of the shutdown, the producers and directors came to a consensus to prioritise health over business. Meanwhile, coronavirus has claimed its fourth life in India, after a 70-year-old man from Punjab succumbed to the disease on Thursday (March 19).

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
3 Delhi gang rape convicts move Delhi HC for stay on execution, hearing shortly
3 Delhi gang rape convicts move Delhi HC for stay on execution, hearing shortly
LIVE: US approves anti-malarial drug for use against covid-19, says Trump
LIVE: US approves anti-malarial drug for use against covid-19, says Trump
Janta curfew this Sunday, don’t step out, PM Modi urges people in address on coronavirus
Janta curfew this Sunday, don’t step out, PM Modi urges people in address on coronavirus
Coronavirus claims 4th life in India, Punjab records its first death
Coronavirus claims 4th life in India, Punjab records its first death
As Tihar preps for 5.30 am execution, 4 death row convicts in silent mode
As Tihar preps for 5.30 am execution, 4 death row convicts in silent mode
‘What will PM announce?’ Chidambaram has a suggestion
‘What will PM announce?’ Chidambaram has a suggestion
‘Go to a library and find about me’: Miandad’s amusing Viv Richards story
‘Go to a library and find about me’: Miandad’s amusing Viv Richards story
PM Modi lauds this Delhi doctor’s message on fighting coronavirus
PM Modi lauds this Delhi doctor’s message on fighting coronavirus
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreak LivePM Modi on Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

tv news