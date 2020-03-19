Maniesh Paul bakes cake for his kids during coronavirus quarantine. Watch video

tv

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 20:35 IST

Like many others from the entertainment industry, actor and television host Maniesh Paul is currently in self-isolation as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus pandemic. He is making the most of his quarantine by spending some quality time with his family and took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of the same.

Maniesh posted a video of himself baking a cake for his children - Yuvann and Saisha. However, he admitted that while he is “always ready to pose”, most of the work was done by his wife Sanyukta Paul and Saisha. His caption read, “Make the most of it!!!baking for the kids today...my wife and daughter did most of the things...my son and me r always ready to pose...but the end result was good and yumm and only lasted for 10mins hahahahaha #mp #homebound #cake #bake #newfoundlove #talent #life.”

Recently, Maniesh was seen as the host of the initial episodes of Colors TV’s swayamvar-themed reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, in which Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill were looking for their life partners. However, the show failed to find viewers and eventually came to an end after the coronavirus outbreak intensified in India.

Also see: Kareena Kapoor flaunts abs, quips ‘Does refusing to run on the treadmill count as resistance training?’

On Sunday (March 15), leading film bodies including the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA), Western India Film Producers’ Association (WIFPA), Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC), Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) decided after a joint meeting to halt the shooting of all films, television shows and web series from March 19 to 31.

Though the television industry will incur heavy losses (an estimated Rs 80-100 crore) because of the shutdown, the producers and directors came to a consensus to prioritise health over business. Meanwhile, coronavirus has claimed its fourth life in India, after a 70-year-old man from Punjab succumbed to the disease on Thursday (March 19).

Follow @htshowbiz for more