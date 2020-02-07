e-paper
Home / TV / Matthew Perry makes Instagram debut, Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston asks ‘Could you TAKE any longer?’

Matthew Perry makes Instagram debut, Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston asks ‘Could you TAKE any longer?’

As Matthew Perry joined Instagram, his Friends co-stars Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox gave him a grand welcome.

tv Updated: Feb 07, 2020 18:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jennifer Aniston welcomed Matthew Perry on Instagram.
         

Matthew Perry has finally joined Instagram, and his Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow are excited! Lisa, who played Phoebe Buffay, welcomed Matthew, who played Chandler Bing, on the photoblogging site by sharing a throwback picture of them, along with a Friends reference.

“Finally!!! Yay!! Can’t believe my eyes MY EYES. Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4 #friendsforlife,” she wrote in her caption. The post has already garnered over 2 million likes.

Jennifer, who played Rachel Greene, dropped a comment with a Friends reference. “Yay Matty! Could you TAKE any longer?” she wrote, mimicking the style of his character. Courteney, who played Monica Geller, commented, “Yes Matty!!!” followed by a heart emoji.

Though Matthew has not posted anything on Instagram yet, he already has nearly 2 million followers.

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox commented on Lisa Kudrow’s post.

Earlier this week, Matthew sent fans into a tizzy when he took to Twitter to announce, “Big news coming...” His cryptic tweet sparked speculation of a Friends reunion, which has been in the news for a long time now.

“Oh my my! Please tell me it’s the much much much awaited REUNION! So glad to see you up & running. Here’s to happy pursuits, Insha Allah!” one Twitter user wrote. Another wrote, “Reunion??? Its 2020 and everyone including Emma has woken up from their nap!!!” Several users also shared Friends GIFs in the tweet replies.

Friends was an iconic American sitcom which aired from 1994 to 2004, lasting ten seasons. The show revolved around six friends from New York.

Meanwhile, Deadline reports that the cast members – Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc – will come together for an unscripted reunion special. It will air on the yet-to-be-launched streaming platform HBO Max.

According to the report, the cast members have agreed in principle to be a part of the reunion, and will be paid between $3 million-$4 million for it.

