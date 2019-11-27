Mouni Roy shares happy memories with Aashka Goradia on her birthday, recalls silent fights, being greedy gluttons. See pics

tv

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 17:33 IST

Mouni Roy has shared a touching post to wish her BFF Aashka Goradia on her birthday, reminiscing about when they met each other for the first time, their silent fights, and sharing their interest in history, music, arts and dancing. The actor posted the special birthday note along with several throwback pictures of their time together.

She also shared pictures of a wedding and vacations. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Mouni wrote, “From meeting that first time a decade back in Sankraman 11b till the minutes before we spoke, from planning a day trip which never planned out (when you were learning how to fly a plane ); to actually taking an eight day long trip together. From us not knowing anything about how to do make up to learning to be an artist ( basically you , I still am really bad at it but waiting for all the products my dresser s gonna get filled with). From sharing our interest in history music arts dancing to being the greedy gluttons with the slightest mention of food !!! Cleaning up real nice to being in rags & still feel as good (that rhymed) good bad ugly, silent fights, loud happiness, NO Gossip & internalizing life has been sooo much fun with you AASHU @aashkagoradia.”

Complimenting her for having come a long way in life, she added, “From hating to go to the gym to you becoming a true Yogini. A friend, observer, woman I truely look upto , you have come a long way. I only hope and pray this is only the beginning of our journey inwards , we as friends & you an entrepreneur and any path you wish to take”

Mouni ended the note teasing their upcoming project together as she wrote, “Happy birthday babygirl P.s can’t wait for our shoot ‘date’ together ....Ssssshhhh.”

Mouni played the female lead in one of the three Diwali releases this year, Made In China, opposite Rajkummar Rao. Aashka was last seen in TV show Daayan and is very popular on social media for her yoga and pole dancing videos.

