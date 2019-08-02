Aashka Goradia does yoga in the nude, advocates expression of female form: ‘It should be celebrated, not covered up’

tv

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:24 IST

Television actor Aashka Goradia has found a mention in one of the posts by popular Instagram page, Nude Yoga Girl. The admin reached out to Aashka to get her views on ‘sexualisation & objectification of women in India’ and also shared a picture of the actor doing yoga in the nude.

In her short note, Aashka talked about how India’s views on female representation and body expression are changing slowly but there is still a long way to go. She mentioned how women are still told to cover up and behave like the ‘good Indian daughter’. She talked about how sari is considered tradition and conservative even as it shows a woman’s midriff and her curves but a bikini is considered scandalous as it shows her legs.

She also made a case for how the female body should be celebrated and not covered up. Read her full note here:

Also read: ‘I love you, miss you’ Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala writes, one month after announcing boyfriend’s death

”A new paradigm is shifting in our collective psyche. Stale mentalities are starting to whither and rightfully die. Necessary for an evolving society.

Exhaustingly and hypocritically, we as a society look down at broad displays of the female form as it appears in the moment. On screen, completely accepted (pending the budget of such displays crosses a certain 7-figure total). And the male form, no issue there - the more muscles, the better. But the female form...this angle of the topic is still being strangled to death by the perspectives of generations before us. The old diatribe of “Pura pheno, log kya kehenge?!” [Cover up. What will people say?] is still muttered in every household.

We have the Sari - of the most enchanting styles of garment in the world. The midriff blouse, highlighting the soft curves of a woman’s figure, is revered. It’s traditional! Conservative, you can say! But a bikini - oh no...baring a woman’s legs AND her stomach...”oh no,...too much.” And don’t even think of insinuating toplessness!

Thankfully, this toxic mindset is being swept back to the sea of history like the 5pm high tide. People are catching wise to social codes once accepted without question. “Why did we need to cover up?” Because men get ideas! Because men start thinking dirty thoughts! Because boys only think about one thing!

So I have to stifle my expression, my creativity, my art, because others have a problem. No, enough. I’m done with that. And you should be too.

On the very walls of our beloved Khajuraho Temple, or extremely popular museums, hundreds of graphic sexual scenarios can be seen by young and old. It’s woven into our culture. Yet it’s acceptance goes only as far as the grounds it lays on, charging a nominal fee to catch a glimpse. Then we depart, back to the world of “how a good Indian daughter behaves.”

The female form is the most beautiful of God’s creation. It is the vehicle to create life itself. Its expression should be celebrated. Not covered up.”

Television personality Malaika Arora was also impressed by Aashka’s words. She commented on the post, “Oh my god.” Many other followers of the page also called Aashka’s post powerful and poetic. “Her description of the change is articulate! It almost reads like a poem,” wrote one. “Wow, what an incredible post!” wrote another.

Aashka has worked in serials like Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Baal Veer and Naagin. She was also a Bigg Boss 6 contestant and participated in Nach Baliye with husband Brent Goble. Aashka and Brent tied the knot in 2017.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 14:24 IST