Aashka Goradia, Brent Goble share a tender moment in the middle of Indian Ocean. See pic

Looks like TV actor Aashka Goradia and her husband Brent Goble are still pretty much in their honeymoon mode. Late on Wednesday, the Kkusum star shared a picture of Brent and herself on a ship, somewhere in the Indian Ocean.

The picture shows the much-in-love couple sharing a kiss. Aashka captioned it: “@ibrentgoble When we sail through the Indian Ocean, @kissmetherediary !! #travel #indianocean #andaman #andamansea #andamanislands #kissmethere #kissmetherediary #havelock #neilialand #islands #islandhopping #onelove #kyathiaayo.”

Aashka married Brent on December 3, 2017 as per Hindu rituals. Earlier, they exchanged vows as per Christian rites. Her three-day rituals and ceremonies enthralled all, particularly her many fans.

Speaking about the first time they met in Las Vegas and how cupid struck, Brent had said, “I was working at Hakkasan nightclub for the evening for some of our company’s clients. Calvin Harris was performing that evening, which draws the biggest crowds in Vegas. I was waiting for the clients. I noticed Aashka and her friend standing about 10 feet from my table,” says Brent, adding, “After exchanging a few glances, I invited her to sit with me. She and her friend agreed to give me company till my clients arrived. She was shy and to be honest, didn’t seem interested. I thought she was lovely, but I didn’t want to seem pushy.”

Brent is a weapon’s instructor and range safety officer in Las Vegas.

Speaking about marrying Brent, Aashka had told HT, “It’s a fabulous feeling. I am married to the man who completes me and my life. From I to We from Me to Us - life has changed, as from now on, every action, every thought revolves around the two of us and not just either of us! Companionship and unity are now a permanent part of our lives. It’s a wonderful feeling to know that I have always someone by my side in this journey ahead.”

