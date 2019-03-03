Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 03, 2019-Sunday
My joke trended more than the actual conflict: Trevor Noah defends joke on India-Pak

Comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah says he is amazed to see that his joke on India and Pakistan conflict trended on social media more than the conflict itself.

tv Updated: Mar 03, 2019 15:21 IST
Asian News International
Trevor Noah was in news for his controversial joke on India-Pakistan conflict.(AFP)

Comedian Trevor Noah, host of The Daily Show, who received widespread criticism over his controversial joke about the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, has defended his comments. The 35-year-old comedian took to his Twitter handle to state that he finds it amazing that his joke about the conflict between the two countries is trending more than the actual conflict.

“It’s amazing to me that my joke about the conflict in India and Pakistan trended more than the story of the actual conflict itself. Sometimes it seems like people are more offended by the jokes comedians make about an issue than the issue itself,” he wrote.

A Twitter user wrote, “It’s sad when someone who’s had a violent past mocks war through a Bollywood stereotype. @Trevornoah‘s mother was shot in the head by her husband (Trevor’s stepfather).Imagine someone making fun of it with a Xhosa stereotype - the tribe his mum belongs to.”

Noah responded to the tweet, saying, he uses comedy to “process pain and discomfort”, and added that he made jokes about his mother being shot in the head.

“Actually if you watch my stand up you’ll see that I did make jokes after my mother was shot in the head. As a comedian I use comedy to process pain and discomfort in my world but I am sorry that this hurt you and others, that’s not what I was trying to do,” he tweeted.

The Daily Show host faced backlash for the comments he made on the American satirical television show. Noah, during an episode, joked about the rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

In the video, which was shared widelyon social media, Noah said that while he hopes India and Pakistan do not go to war, it would be the “most entertaining” war if they did. He also did an impression of a soldier singing and dancing like a Bollywood star. Mocking army personnel,Noah likened their war cry to Punjabi songs.

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker later took to Twitter to call out the comedian and told him that neither is war ‘funny’, nor Hindi ‘gibberish.’ Comedian Mallika Dua too slammed Noah over his remarks.

The comedian, however,is not new to controversy. The Daily Show host recently introduced the best picture nominee Black Panther at the Oscars and played with the idea that people think the fictional setting of the country of Wakanda is real, reported CNN.

Noah joked about knowing the movie’s main character, T’Challa, played by Chadwick Boseman and said, that growing up as a young boy in Wakanda, he would see T’Challa flying over their village, and he would remind them of a great Xhosa phrase,adding, “He says ‘abelungu abazi uba ndiyaxoka’ -- which means, ‘In times like these, we are stronger when we fight together than when we try to fight apart.’“

However, those who know the dialogue realised Noah actually said, “White people don’t know I’m lying.”

First Published: Mar 03, 2019 15:21 IST

