Naamkarann actor Nalini Negi files FIR against roommate for assault: ‘Her mother threw a glass at me, I fell unconscious’

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 09:25 IST

Actor Nalini Negi, of Naamkarann fame, has revealed that her roommate Preeti Rana assaulted her and she has filed an FIR against Preeti and her mother. Elaborating about the incident that reportedly took place last Wednesday, Nalini said she had asked her roommate to vacate the house after which her mother started abusing her.

Talking to Pinkvilla in an interview, Nalini said, “The incident happened on Wednesday in the evening and it was a normal day. I told her to vacate the house, we were not on talking terms. My friend had come and my roommate’s mother had come. It was a normal day for me. Suddenly, her mother started abusing me and saying things about my character. The more I tried to ask her to control her pitch, she continued to be louder. I saw this side of hers for the first time. Then her mother called my roommate and she came in a minute. It was only then that I realised it might have been their plan to do something like this out of jealousy and vengeance. ‘How can I ask them to vacate the house?’ they perhaps thought.”

“Her mother threw a glass at me, I went unconscious. Till the time I could understand what happened, the mother and daughter duo started hitting me, scratching my face. My friend who was there, was also shocked,” she further said about the incident.

Nalini has said that she is in “deep shock” and did not speak to anyone for a few days. Confirming that she has filed an FIR, Nalini added, “I will make sure to sue them and get them punished. I am waiting for the case to go to court now. I am in fact mulling over asking for compensation because I have lost on a few projects in the week. I was supposed to be giving a few shoots lined up. I am not going to leave them without teaching them a lesson.”

Earlier, she had told SpotBoye that she stayed with Preeti a few years ago but eventually moved out to stay alone at a flat in Oshiwara. When Preeti was unable to find a place for herself, she requested Nalini if she could stay with her for a few weeks. “I accepted her request as it was a matter of few weeks and I have a 2-bhk, so my privacy was not being compromised. Also, in that period, my folks were not in town as they were with my sister in Delhi,” Nalini told the entertainment website.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 09:23 IST