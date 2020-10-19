e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh to have a registered wedding on Oct 23: report

Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh to have a registered wedding on Oct 23: report

Even as fans remain confused whether all the drama is a promotional stunt or a real one, a fresh report claims Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh will register their marriage on October 22 and have the traditional wedding ceremony on October 24.

tv Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 17:19 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh to register their marriage on Oct 23 have wedding ceremony on October 24.
Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh to register their marriage on Oct 23 have wedding ceremony on October 24.
         

Singer Neha Kakkar, who has been going overboard with pictures and videos from her “wedding preparations”, is likely to have a registered marriage with boyfriend Rohanpreet Singh, as per media reports. Neha and Rohanpreet have a song coming out soon, titled Nehu Da Vyah and also rumoured to be tying the knot soon.

Neha wrote on Monday, “I have to say our #NehuDaVyah Video is the Most Beautiful video of mine, not only because I met Rohu there but also because it has been shot sooo well! Thanks to our Directors @agam.mann @azeem.mann & our DOP @singh.shinda.” She also shared another post where she featured along with Rohanpreet, and wrote, “2 days to #NehuDaVyah.”

Recently, Neha introduced Rohanpreet as ‘mine’ on Instagram. In another post, she also shared a picture with him and wrote, “Jab we met!”@rohanpreetsingh #LoveAtFirstSight #NehuDaVyah #NehuPreet.” She said in a third post, “I have Rohu in my mind all the time.”

When Neha announced her new single, Nehu Da Vyah - her first collaboration with Rohanpreet, fans were compelled to speculate that the wedding rumours may well be just a publicity gimmick for the song. Neha is the composer and lyricist of the song as well.

However, a Spotboye report claimed the duo is all set for a registered wedding on October 22 in Delhi. “The marriage preparations are in full swing and the duo will tie the knot on October 24 in a grand ceremony in Delhi. The invitations have already been sent out to their closed ones for attending the ceremony. However, the couple will have a registered marriage on October 22 only in presence of their family members,” it quoted a source as saying. Another report on the portal also claimed that the wedding ceremony is scheduled to be held on October 24 in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Rohanpreet shared a poster of their song, Nehu Da Vyah due to be out on Wednesday. “#NehuDaVyah 2 days to go!,” he wrote Monday afternoon. Neha also shared the poster on her page.

 
 

Also read: DDLJ turns 25: Supporting cast shares their experience of making the cult classic

Over the weekend, an image of their wedding invite also went viral online.

Incidentally, rumours of her wedding have been used as a publicity stunt for a reality show earlier as well. Neha and Aditya Narayan’s wedding rumours were floated to boost the ratings of Indian Idol 11. She was a judge on the show, while he was the host. The show even had Neha and Aditya’s parents coming on the show to give their blessings to the union.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
‘Disagree with Javadekar’: Kejriwal lists steps to tackle air pollution in short time
‘Disagree with Javadekar’: Kejriwal lists steps to tackle air pollution in short time
‘Odd-even last resort’: Delhi environment minister on air pollution
‘Odd-even last resort’: Delhi environment minister on air pollution
‘Was angry & upset, not nervous’: Gayle on his emotions during Super Over
‘Was angry & upset, not nervous’: Gayle on his emotions during Super Over
‘Absolutely not’ surprised Donald Trump got Covid-19: Anthony Fauci
‘Absolutely not’ surprised Donald Trump got Covid-19: Anthony Fauci
KKR vs SRH & MI vs KXIP Review and CSK vs RR Preview on Battleground T20
KKR vs SRH & MI vs KXIP Review and CSK vs RR Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 MaharashtraIPL 2020Mumbai Local TrainsRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In