Official Bhootiyagiri trailer: Sumeet Vyas plays hotelier Dilawar Rana, promises ‘world’s best haunting experience’. Watch

Updated: May 13, 2020 13:28 IST

Sumeet Vyas ofTripling fame is back on the OTT platform with a new web show, Official Bhootiyagiri. The actor who plays Dilawar Rana in the Arre series steps into the horror genre with this new outing.

The trailer opens with Sumeet (Rana) walking out of jail and being given the responsibility of running his family hotel, which is rumoured to be haunted. He refurbishes the hotel and offers the world’s ‘best haunting experience’ to adventure-locing guests. It seems horror will eventually take over humour in the show as the place actually turns out to be haunted.

Watch Official Bhootiyagiri trailer here

Official Bhootiyagiri is the third edition in the Arre series after Official Chukyagiri and CEOgiri. The new show traces the life of Rana who is offered a deal to stay out of jail, but on the condition that he turns the hotel profitable. Dilawar now has the challenge of running a haunted hotel while taking on a ghost.

The web series also stars Eisha Chopra, Pranay Manchanda, Mohan Kapoor, Sujata Segal, Udita Bhalla, Naveen Prabhakar and Ajay Kapoor. It has been directed by Vishwajoy Mukherjee.

Talking about playing Dilawar Rana on the show, Sumeet Vyas said, “I’ve always enjoyed working with Arré on the Official Chukyagiri and CEOgiri series. I believe this medium allows you to tell different stories and build unique characters that allows us as actors to innovate and try new things. Dilawar Rana as a character has evolved with every season of this popular franchise. And this time, his sharp business acumen will put him through his greatest challenge yet, getting him to face the ghosts of his past - literally.”

