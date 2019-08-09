Pankaj Tripathi on playing a guru in Sacred Games: ‘At home, no one listens to me. So you can well imagine my dilemma’

tv

Actor Pankaj Tripathi reprises his role of a godman in the second season of the popular Netflix series Sacred Games He has said that the role was his most challenging and toughest. Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, Sacred Games features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles.

Pankaj told Mid Day in an interview, that he purely relied on the story. “The script, with its many layers, is fantastic. It made my task easier,” he said.

“I play a guru who has a massive following worldwide. That was the toughest part for me. I was scared, wondering how I could pull off the act. I have neither interacted with gurus, nor have I seen them from close quarters. So, I didn’t have a point of reference,” the Newton star said. He even added jokingly, “At home, no one listens to me. They don’t follow my advice. So you can well imagine my dilemma.”

While Anurag returns as the director for Nawaz’s portions in the series, Vikramditya and Varun Grover also return as showrunner and scriptwriter respectively. The new season will have Neeraj Ghaywan helming portions featuring Saif -- a role that was earlier taken up by Vikramditya. Actors Amruta Subhash, Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey have also joined Sacred Games team for the second season that premieres on Netflix on August 15.

