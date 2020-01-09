Pankhuri Awasthy says she’s uncomfortable with onscreen exposure, unless ‘story requires it’

tv

Pankhuri Awasthy is happy her wait has finally paid off. Though she always wanted to be an actor, it took her time to get her big break, and meanwhile, she took up a marketing job in Bengaluru. Much before TV happened and she moved to Mumbai to pursue a full-time career, she was also seen in some short films, ads and music videos. Now, when she finally has the opportunity to feature on the big screen, Pankhuri is happy.

“I went for the audition… after several levels and the final approval from (filmmaker) Aanand L Rai, I got selected for the project. The entire process went on for almost a month, and apart from being anxious, I was also looking forward to working in the film as the story is quite interesting,” says Pankhuri, who will make her Bollywood debut in the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Pankhuri shares her role is crucial to the plot but adds she can’t reveal much about it. Happy to have got such a film to debut with, the 28-year-old adds, “The story is that of a family settled in Allahabad and they’re looking for a suitor for their son. I’m the girl they choose… It’s out that the film is on homosexuality.”

Asked if she is finally inching towards making more films, Pankhuri is quick to add she has not thought so much. “I’ve never planned such things and have no intentions of limiting myself to just one medium. Today if I’m offered a good web show, I’ll happily take that up. As an actor, the story and character is important, rest nothing really matters,” says the actor, who also stars in one of the longest running shows on TV, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Once the show wraps up, Pankhuri will take a call on the offers she has in hand. However, the actor admits that she has inhibitions regarding exposing on screen.

“I’m not comfortable,” she says, but is quick to add, “If the story requires it and I know it will be aesthetically shot, then I might do it. But, it can’t be just that.”

