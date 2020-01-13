Paras Chhabra on wearing a wig on Bigg Boss 13: ‘I was never bald, just a bit scanty’

tv

Actor and model Paras Chhabra has talked about wearing a wig inside the Bigg Boss house. Over the weekend, Paras, like all his other co-contestants, made emotional and personal revelation about something that has affected him a lot in his life.

Paras first talked about the reading difficulties that he has faced and how he overcame it. He also finally addressed why he wears a wig. Paras said he was never bald but did have scanty hair, which got worse with overexposure to styling methods.

“It’s youth. A lot of young people do a lot of things. I’ve done a lot of modelling and due to that I exposed my hair to so many products, so much heat that it made my hair scanty. I was never bald, I was just a bit scanty. When I came to this show, I thought, every actor uses extensions, patches to look nice. So I used a patch too and I feel no shame for it because I know that I look good,” he said.

Earlier during a task last year, Arti Singh pulled off Paras’ wig, shocking his fans. Paras is often seen wearing a beanie inside the house when his hair is not styled.

Paras and other contestants made these confessions when acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal came visiting over the weekend. She was there with Deepika Padukone to promote her latest movie, Chhapaak.

During the same episode, Arti also talked about how she was molested inside her own home at the age of 13. “I had a panic attack two and a half months ago. My first panic attack was when I was 13 and I faced panic attacks for one year. People often judge me ‘she must be depressed, maybe some guy left her’. I was depressed but my own servant tried to rape me inside my house when I was 13. I wanted to talk about this and share it with Paras as I feel he is sensitive enough. I told him I can’t sleep alone, even today I need to latch the door before I sleep,” she had said.

