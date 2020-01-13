e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Home / TV / Paras Chhabra on wearing a wig on Bigg Boss 13: ‘I was never bald, just a bit scanty’

Paras Chhabra on wearing a wig on Bigg Boss 13: ‘I was never bald, just a bit scanty’

Paras Chhabra says his hair was damaged due to overexposure to heat and products when he worked as a model.

tv Updated: Jan 13, 2020 13:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Paras Chhabra is one of the strongest contestants in the house.
Paras Chhabra is one of the strongest contestants in the house.
         

Actor and model Paras Chhabra has talked about wearing a wig inside the Bigg Boss house. Over the weekend, Paras, like all his other co-contestants, made emotional and personal revelation about something that has affected him a lot in his life.

Paras first talked about the reading difficulties that he has faced and how he overcame it. He also finally addressed why he wears a wig. Paras said he was never bald but did have scanty hair, which got worse with overexposure to styling methods.

 

“It’s youth. A lot of young people do a lot of things. I’ve done a lot of modelling and due to that I exposed my hair to so many products, so much heat that it made my hair scanty. I was never bald, I was just a bit scanty. When I came to this show, I thought, every actor uses extensions, patches to look nice. So I used a patch too and I feel no shame for it because I know that I look good,” he said.

Earlier during a task last year, Arti Singh pulled off Paras’ wig, shocking his fans. Paras is often seen wearing a beanie inside the house when his hair is not styled.

 

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Chef Vikas Khanna’s faith questioned after Asim Riaz feeds him, he says ‘I’m an Indian, that’s my faith’

Paras and other contestants made these confessions when acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal came visiting over the weekend. She was there with Deepika Padukone to promote her latest movie, Chhapaak.

During the same episode, Arti also talked about how she was molested inside her own home at the age of 13. “I had a panic attack two and a half months ago. My first panic attack was when I was 13 and I faced panic attacks for one year. People often judge me ‘she must be depressed, maybe some guy left her’. I was depressed but my own servant tried to rape me inside my house when I was 13. I wanted to talk about this and share it with Paras as I feel he is sensitive enough. I told him I can’t sleep alone, even today I need to latch the door before I sleep,” she had said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Prez Macron raised Kashmir with PM Modi, France says following issue ‘closely’
Prez Macron raised Kashmir with PM Modi, France says following issue ‘closely’
In clear rejection of NRC, Nitish Kumar points to PM Modi’s clarification
In clear rejection of NRC, Nitish Kumar points to PM Modi’s clarification
‘Best way to teach tukde-tukde gang a lesson’: Shiv Sena’s suggestion to Centre
‘Best way to teach tukde-tukde gang a lesson’: Shiv Sena’s suggestion to Centre
Walmart prepares to halt expansion in India, fires a third of its executives: Report
Walmart prepares to halt expansion in India, fires a third of its executives: Report
Delhi BJP send Rs 500 cr defamation notice to AAP over Manoj Tiwari video
Delhi BJP send Rs 500 cr defamation notice to AAP over Manoj Tiwari video
Sena’s Sanjay Raut keeps up attack over Shivaji book, asks BJP to clarify link
Sena’s Sanjay Raut keeps up attack over Shivaji book, asks BJP to clarify link
India’s predicted XI for 1st ODI: Jadhav out, Kohli to take big call
India’s predicted XI for 1st ODI: Jadhav out, Kohli to take big call
Shaheen Bagh’s women continue anti-CAA protest: Gauging Delhi poll impact
Shaheen Bagh’s women continue anti-CAA protest: Gauging Delhi poll impact
trending topics
Tihar jailP ChidambaramDelhi Election 2020JNU violenceHaryana board exam 2020Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News