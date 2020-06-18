Paras Chhabra removes tattoo of ex Akanksha Puri’s name: ‘I don’t think I will get a name inked on my body anymore’

tv

Bigg Boss 13 finalist and television actor Paras Chhabra has finally removed the name of his ex-girlfriend and television actor Akanksha Puri from his wrist and replaced the tattoo with the Bigg Boss eye. This comes months after their bitter break-up earlier this year.

In an interview with The Times of India, Paras said that he is unlikely to get anyone’s name inked on his body ever again. “I want to break free from my previous relationship and any memory attached to it. That’s why I decided to modify the tattoo. I don’t think I will get a name inked on my body anymore,” he said.

Paras added that Bigg Boss holds an important place in his life, which is why he decided to get a tattoo related to the show. Modifying his existing tattoo took two hours. “’Bigg Boss has given me a lot and I feel a strong connection with the show. During my stay inside the house, I learnt about a lot of things that were happening outside on the personal front. Bigg Boss ki aankh ne meri aankh khol di (The Bigg Boss eye opened my eye),” he said.

Akanksha, who also had Paras’ name inked on her wrist earlier, got it modified in February this year. However, she was not bothered by his gesture of removing her name. “I don’t think it holds any importance in my life. I don’t wish to comment on it,” she said, when contacted by the newspaper.

On Bigg Boss 13, Paras had told fellow contestant Arhaan Khan that Akanksha pressurised him into getting a tattoo of her name. “I was mindf**ked toh I had to, ki chal tu shaant ho jaa (just to shut her up),” he said, adding that she would constantly ask him to prove his love and commitment towards her. When told that it was silly to get someone’s name permanently inked because he felt forced to, he said that it was easily modifiable.

Paras and Akanksha, who were in a relationship for three years, ended things after his closeness with his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Mahira Sharma on the show. Their bitter break-up was followed by a war of words in their respective interviews.

