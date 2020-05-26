Parth Samthaan travels to Hyderabad as flight services resume, shares video in a face shield. Watch

tv

Updated: May 26, 2020 17:51 IST

As domestic flight services resumed after two months amid the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown, television actor Parth Samthaan was among the first ones to travel. He flew to Hyderabad from Mumbai.

Parth shared a selfie video of himself with a face shield on his Instagram stories and joked that he looked like a character from the popular show Breaking Bad. Fan clubs also shared a video of him waiting in a long queue at the Mumbai airport.

After reaching Hyderabad, Parth also shared pictures of his sumptuous Eid feast -- haleem, biryani and sheer korma.

Parth has acted in shows such as Best Friends Forever? and Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan. Most recently, he was seen as Anurag Basu in the reboot of the popular serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The show also features Erica Fernandes, Aamna Sharif and Karan Singh Grover.

Also see: When Kartik Aaryan borrowed hairstylist’s t-shirt for stage performance, changed on the road. Watch

Currently, no new episodes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay are being shot, owing to the nationwide lockdown that has brought all shoots to a standstill.

Recently, Parth announced that he will play a gangster in the ALT Balaji web series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. This is not his first digital project; he has earlier acted in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan 3 and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2.

Parth said that his character, Nawab, was a complete departure from his earlier roles. “I have been known for playing a perfect hero kind on television which has received immense love from my fans and audiences. With this show, I am venturing into a completely new territory and viewers will get to see me in a completely different avatar. The character has its own machismo, attitude, glamour style from the ‘90s and far from the usual stuff,” he told IANS. The show will trace the journey of underworld don Nawab in the 1980s and 90s.

Follow @htshowbiz for more