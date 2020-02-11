e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / TV / Penn Badgley, wife Domino Kirke expecting their first child after two miscarriages

Penn Badgley, wife Domino Kirke expecting their first child after two miscarriages

Penn Badgley’s singer wife Domino Kirke announced her pregnancy with an Instagram. This will be her first child with the actor.

tv Updated: Feb 11, 2020 14:32 IST

Press Trust of India, Los Angeles
Penn Badgley and wife Domino Kirke are expecting their first child.
Penn Badgley and wife Domino Kirke are expecting their first child.
         

Singer and birth educator Domino Kirke, wife of You star Penn Badgley, has announced that she is expecting her first baby with the actor. This is the third pregnancy for Kirke, 36, after she suffered “two miscarriages in a row”.

“On the road again... pregnancy after loss is whole other thing. After two miscarriages in a row we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done. As a birth attendant, I’ve seen and heard it all. It takes everything I’ve got to detach lovingly from the losses I’ve been present for and be in my own experience,” she wrote in a post on Instagram.

 

Also read: Kartik Aaryan feeds Sara Ali Khan in new candid photo, says she has become ‘quite thin’

Kirke, who has been married to Badgley for three years now, also shared a photo where she flaunted her baby bump. She already has a son, Cassius, with ex-partner Morgan O’Kane.

“When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community. I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries. Now, with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have.

“You’re already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we’ve never had to, little one. Thank you,” Kirke further wrote in her post.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Live: ‘BJP lost fifth state in a row, failed to connect’ says Kapil Mishra
Live: ‘BJP lost fifth state in a row, failed to connect’ says Kapil Mishra
Thank you Delhi, tweets Prashant Kishor sacked by Nitish Kumar from JDU
Thank you Delhi, tweets Prashant Kishor sacked by Nitish Kumar from JDU
Delhi Assembly election results: Analysing BJP’s lead margins
Delhi Assembly election results: Analysing BJP’s lead margins
In poster at Delhi BJP office, a cryptic message about victory and defeat
In poster at Delhi BJP office, a cryptic message about victory and defeat
‘Knew from September’: Sandeep Dikshit on Cong doing ‘badly’ in Delhi polls
‘Knew from September’: Sandeep Dikshit on Cong doing ‘badly’ in Delhi polls
Volkswagen T-Roc aims to take Creta, Seltos, Hector head on
Volkswagen T-Roc aims to take Creta, Seltos, Hector head on
Man falls into frozen Mississippi river, blames Google Maps
Man falls into frozen Mississippi river, blames Google Maps
Shreyas Iyer surpasses Ian Chappell to create world record
Shreyas Iyer surpasses Ian Chappell to create world record
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LiveDelhi Election ResultsDelhi Assembly Election CountingRohit SharmaManoj TiwariDelhi Assembly Election ResultsArvind KejriwalOscars 2020Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News