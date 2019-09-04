Poster of Kalki Koechlin’s new web series Bhram copied from Australian period thriller? Here’s proof

tv

The trailer of new web series, Bhram, starring Kalki Koechlin in the lead was launched on Wednesday. Ahead of the unveiling of the trailer, the makers of the series had shared a launch poster. It has now come to light the poster is a copy of an Australian film’s poster.

Sharing a collage, Instagram account Diet Sabya wrote: “We you spot a cheel, but think it’s a kauwa, #thenightangle 2018; #bhram 2019.” The collage shows a Bhram poster with Kalki’s closeup. A crow can be seen flying off, partly covering Kalki’s face. In the 2018 Australian film, The Nightingale, a similar bird partially covers the face of the actor.

The poster was shared by actor Chandan Roy Sanyal, who also stars in the web series. Sharing the poster, he had written: “It’s time to unravel the mystery of #Bhram. Trailer our tomorrow! #SabBHRAMHai.”

The trailer of the web series, which released on Wednesday shows Kalki, Sanjay Suri and Bhumika Chawla reach a homestay/hotel in the hills. As soon as Kalki spots the house, she says that she has been there before. After that a number of eerie incidents happen, each time Kalki being at the centre of it. As the trailer ends, Kalki is sitting by a window and looking out. She is heard saying that if I tell you that there is a girl sitting on a swing outside, will you say it is an illusion (bhram)?

The Zee 5 original also stars TV actors Eijaz Khan and Omkar Kapoor. The show premieres on September 18.

Kalki was in news on Wednesday after she posted a cute picture with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg on social media, making the relationship official. “It’s always a Sunday when I’m with my favourite caveman,” she captioned the image, which she posted on Sunday. Kalki was previously married to director Anurag Kashyap; they divorced in 2015.

