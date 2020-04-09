Praful, Corona matlab? As her show Khichdi makes a comeback amid lockdown, Supriya Pathak feels not everything’s lost

tv

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 12:00 IST

If you’ve been a Khichdi fan, you’d agree the one ingredient..oops, character, that lent it an unforgettable taste was Hansa Parekh. Actor Supriya Pathak, who made the comical role iconic, is glad the show is being re-run especially at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic has dampened spirits, as she’s sure it’ll help spread some smiles around.

It’s Hansa’s innocence, Pathak feels, that’s kept the love for the character who had incessant questions, alive even 16 years after the show first aired.

“Everybody wants to be taking life in the happy way that Hansa does. Hansa and her husband Praful (played by actor Rajeev Mehta) take life as a happy part of their existence rather than a stress. I’m sure every normal person enjoys not having to take stress, but we don’t know how to do it. So it’s very attractive for an audience to see that there are these two stupid characters that really just don’t take the stress of things,” says the 59-year-old actor, who feels now is the time to realise something important.

“These characters look at life in a much more sane way, in the way we should be looking at life rather than making it all so exotic, difficult and complicated. They teach you how not to do that, how to be simple and live life for life - to be good, nice and happy,” Pathak asserts, adding that it’s a dose people need at the point of time.

Actors Vandana Pathak (left) and Supriya Pathak in a still from Khichdi

“It’s a great way of reminding one that not everything is lost. We’ll come back stronger from this experience that the whole world is having... We’re hoping this happiness which we’re trying to spread, will bring back smiles in people’s life,” she says on a call from Punjab, where she’s currently in a lockdown with husband Pankaj Kapur and two children.

Ask her if we can consider this a precursor of sorts for yet another fresh season of Khichdi, she says excitedly, “Oh, we’d love to. That would be great! I’m hoping we will be able to do that also sometime.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more