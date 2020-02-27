e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / TV / Rajinikanth’s episode of Bear Grylls’ Into the Wild gets teaser and release date

Rajinikanth’s episode of Bear Grylls’ Into the Wild gets teaser and release date

Discovery Channel has shared a teaser and the release date for the upcoming special episode of Bear Grylls’ Into the Wild.

tv Updated: Feb 27, 2020 15:10 IST
Asian News International
Rajinikanth with Bear Grylls. Discovery has signed the actor for the first episode of the new format series Into The Wild with Bear Grylls.
Rajinikanth with Bear Grylls. Discovery has signed the actor for the first episode of the new format series Into The Wild with Bear Grylls.(PTI)
         

Almost a month after British adventurer Bear Grylls and southern superstar Rajinikanth shot for Discovery Channel's show Into the Wild in Karnataka's national park, the channel released a teaser of the episode and announced that it will premiere on March 23.

Sharing the teaser, Discovery Channel India tweeted, "Gear up to venture into the wilderness of India with survival expert @BearGrylls and the ultimate superstar @Rajinikanth in an action-packed adventure. Premieres 23 March at 8 PM, only on Discovery #ThalaivaOnDiscovery."

 

The teaser features Bear Grylls and the Thalaiva in action at Karnataka's Bandipur Tiger Reserve and National Park.

"Deep in the heart of the Indian jungle, it's one man's mission to unravel the man behind the legend," the audio in the backdrop of the teaser states. "Prepare yourselves, its gonna blow your mind," says the host of the show, Bear Grylls in the teaser.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth becomes the second Indian personality to be featured on Grylls' survival show. The episode with Prime Minister Modi was aired last year in August.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Pot was boiling for two months’: Centre hits back at Congress, AAP for Delhi violence
‘Pot was boiling for two months’: Centre hits back at Congress, AAP for Delhi violence
Not conducive to register FIRs now, Centre tells high court on Delhi hate speech videos
Not conducive to register FIRs now, Centre tells high court on Delhi hate speech videos
‘Centre, AAP govt mute spectators’: Sonia Gandhi meets President over Delhi violence
‘Centre, AAP govt mute spectators’: Sonia Gandhi meets President over Delhi violence
AAP leader defends Tahir Hussain, blamed by IB official’s family for his death
AAP leader defends Tahir Hussain, blamed by IB official’s family for his death
China to send ‘disciplined’ duck army to help Pak stave off locust swarm
China to send ‘disciplined’ duck army to help Pak stave off locust swarm
Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters recites Aamir Aziz’s anti-CAA poem in London
Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters recites Aamir Aziz’s anti-CAA poem in London
All-new Skoda Octavia RS iV plug-in hybrid designs teased before unveiling
All-new Skoda Octavia RS iV plug-in hybrid designs teased before unveiling
WATCH: Keeper, captain, finisher & now...: Dhoni’s new role ahead of IPL
WATCH: Keeper, captain, finisher & now...: Dhoni’s new role ahead of IPL
trending topics
Delhi violenceIndia vs New Zealand Women Live ScoreAmitabh BachchanAndroid 11Shah Rukh KhanChetan BhagatPriyanka ChopraDelhi violence case

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News