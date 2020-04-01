Rashami Desai hits out at trolls attacking Devoleena Bhattacharjee, says they ‘deserve to be behind bars’

tv

After Devoleena Bhattacharjee said that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have “zero chemistry” in the music video of Bhula Dunga, she was at the receiving end of vicious trolling by fans of ‘Sidnaaz’. The trolling is getting out of hand and Devoleena shared an audio clip of a woman, supposedly a fan of Shehnaaz, making derogatory remarks about her mother.

Rashami Desai was appalled and came out in support of her friend Devoleena. “This audio is so bad..As I mentioned below there should be a limit.Such fans &trollers are not good & deserve to be behind the bar to defame someone so badly. Apologies. @MahaCyber1 asking u to look into this matter in sucha time but these mannerless people need to learn a lesson,” she wrote, requesting the cyber crime cell to look into the abusive audio.

This did not go down too well with fans of Sidharth and Shehnaaz, who began trolling Rashami as well. However, she was unfazed and hit back at them in a new tweet. “Wow! Just because I supported my friend @Devoleena_23 so now I’m also being trolled.. Acha hai mere paas bhaut time hai ghar pe abb (It’s okay, I have a lot of time at home now). Let’s block these SidNaaz SidHearts ShehnaazGill Shehnazians fans right away.. Shame on such disgusting fans,” she wrote.

Devoleena advised Rashami to ignore the “worthless morons” abusing them and tweeted, “I told you these are horrible & most worthless morons...Dont entertain them at all...they are representing their upbringing and their idol..So chill and lets do our chit chat. love you.”

Meanwhile, Devoleena has complained about the abusive audio clip to the cyber crime cell. In an interview with SpotboyE, she said that she was determined to take to task the person behind it.

“I went by the name on the handle that put up the audio clip and my first reaction was that it’s Shehnaaz who’s behind this. But just a few minutes back, a fan of Shehnaaz who’s from the industry and whom I know closely, called me to clarify that it isn’t Shehnaaz. I am convinced with her explanation but I want the person who’s responsible for the audio to be caught. So, my complaint stands in good stead,” she said.

