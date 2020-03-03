Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla says he needs ‘a girl’ for marriage, asks Devoleena Bhattacharjee for help

tv

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 16:59 IST

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has said he hasn’t found a girl he can marry, adding jokingly that he ain’t Sheila (Katrina’s famous song Sheila Ki Jawaani had a line where ‘Sheila’ says she loves herself). Sidharth held a live chat with his fans on Instagram and Bigg Boss co-contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee also had a question for him.

“Akela tha akele hu, akele khush hu aur akele se fatati hai sabki (I was and I am all alone and I am happy that way. Also, people are scared of this lonely man),” Sidharth said in the chat. Asked to reveal his plans for marriage, Sidharth said, “Shaadi ke bare main kya bataun, Shaadi ke liye log chahiye hote hai (What should I say about marriage. You need a girl to get married),” adding jokingly, “Ab Sheila toh hun nahi ki khud se pyaar karunga (I am not Sheila that I would love myself).”

Also read: Asur review: Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti show mixes up CID with Sacred Games for a pulpy new offering

On the show, Sidharth was linked with co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill.

Devoleena also asked Sidharth about his marriage and he responded with a laugh, “Nahi yaar Devoleena, abhi tak koi shaadi ke liye nahi mili. Teri nazar main koi hai toh bata mereko (No my dear friend Devoleena, haven’t found anyone fort marriage yet. Tell me if you have anyone on your mind?).”

A fan also asked if he would invite her at his wedding, and the Balika Vadhu star replied, “Haan karunga, pehle hone to do, koi milne toh do. (Yes, I will invite you but first let me find someone).

The Balika Vadhu actor also informed fans that he did meet Shehnaaz post Bigg Boss 13 and that he has given his grey shorts to her. Commenting about his favourite Bigg Boss 13 memory, Sidharth stated that lifting the BB 13 trophy has been the most memorable one.

Sidharth was also questioned about meeting show runner-up Asim Riaz. Asim and Sidharth were friends before they went separate ways in the game and had some of the worst fights in the 13-year-long history of the show. “I haven’t met Asim Riaz,” adding that their friendship was good. “Yes, our friendship was really good,” Sidharth said.

In a fresh video post, Sidharth also thanked fans for making him win the reality show hosted by Salman Khan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more