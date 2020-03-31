Devoleena Bhattacharjee on people taking lockdown lightly: ‘Thousands dying, are we waiting for that to happen in India?’

tv

TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee has a stern message for people who are taking the coronavirus pandemic lightly and not following government’s orders of complete lockdown. Shocked to know that thousands of migrant workers were gathered in Delhi amid the lockdown, Devoleena said in an interview, “It was scary and shocking to see so many people gather at such a crucial time. I don’t know what mess this will lead to.” She asked workers to trust the governments which have promised to take care of them.

Speaking with Spotboye in an interview, Devoleena said, “See the countries around you, people are dying in thousands. India mein log woh hone ka wait kar rahe hai?Jab aapke area mein 20 log aapke aaknhon ke saamne marenge, tab samjhenge? People are roaming bindaas, unke wajah se jo log precautions le rahe hai, woh bhugtenge. Aap apni parwaah nahi kar rahe, theek hai, but don’t put others at risk (Are people in India waiting for that to happen? Will you understand only when you see 20 people dying around you, in your locality? Fine that you don’t care yourself, do not put others at risk).”

She further said, “This is the time when we have to be patient and calm. You will have to trust the process and keep faith. This too shall pass. Jaan hai toh jahaan hai. I understand the plight of daily wage workers, it is a very tough time for them. A lot of them are saying- ‘bhuke marna se aacha hai, Corona se marr jaaye’. But I think that’s a wrong way to go about the situation. That is not the solution, especially when the government’s saying it will help them out. You are not giving them a chance. Ek baar ghar baithke dekho toh. Solution niklenga, one at a time.”

Devoleena had been requesting everyone to undergo quarantine even before the government announced the complete lockdown. “COVid 2019 Requesting everyone to quarantine for atleast 2weeks.B safe Be happy,” she wrote alongside a video of herself where she urged fans to stay safe and stay at home. She urged everyone to avoid going to markets or shopping.

A day ahead of the janta curfew on March 22, Devoleena talked about her own journey and the time when she first came to Mumbai. “Sharing my mumbhaichara story with you guys. One of the best memories i have & will cherish all my life. It was then when i was not an actor but a jewellery designer. I am sure you would love to know about it. And i would love to hear you if you have any Mumbhaichara story or memories.. #mumbhaichara getting us close,” she wrote.

Recently seen in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss, Devoleena is best known for her performance in popular TV sitcom Saath Nibhana Saathiya.

